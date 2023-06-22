Pilot of Missing Titan Sub Is Married to a Descendant of a Famous 'Titanic' Couple

The wife of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who is one of five on board the missing submarine that disappeared on Sunday while heading to view the wreckage of the Titanic, is a descendant of two first-class passengers who died when the ship sank in 1912, according to archival records cited by The New York Times.

Per a report from the outlet published Wednesday, Wendy Rush — who is director of communications at OceanGate — is the great-great-granddaughter of Isidor and Ida Strauss, who died after the Titanic hit an iceberg and sank in the North Atlantic Ocean more than 100 years ago.

Wendy — born Wendy Hollings Weil — is a descendant of one of the Straus’ daughters, Minnie. In 1905, Minnie married Dr. Richard Weil, who is Wendy's great-grandfather.

A fictionalized version of the Straus’ relationship was included in the 1997 James Cameron movie Titanic, which included a scene that featured a couple holding each other as waters rose in their cabin. According to the Times, survivors recalled seeing the couple on the deck of the ship as it sank, however.

The Straus’ were an affluent couple and among the wealthiest on board the Titanic. Isidor co-owned Macy’s department store at the time, the Times reported.

Back in 2017, the couple’s great-grandson shared details of his relatives’ experience onboard the ill-fated vessel with Today.



"My great-grandmother Ida stepped into the lifeboat expecting that her husband would follow,” Kurzman said. “When he didn’t follow, she was very concerned and the ship’s officer in charge of lowering that particular lifeboat said, 'Well, Mr. Straus, you’re an elderly man … and we all know who you are. ... Of course, you can enter the lifeboat with your wife,' "

He continued: “And, my great-grandfather said, 'No. Until I see that every woman and child on board this ship is in a lifeboat, I will not enter into a lifeboat myself.' "



According to a wedding announcement obtained by the Times, Wendy married Stockton — who is the pilot of the Titan submersible — in 1986.

OceanGate Expeditions owns the underwater vehicle, and charges passengers upwards of $250,000 to travel to the site of the Titanic’s 1912 crash to gaze upon the ship’s remains, CBS News reported. Participants on the excursion are able to document the rate of decay and catch glimpses of history.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, a rep for OceanGate said: “For some time, we have been unable to establish communications with one of our submersible exploration vehicles which is currently visiting the wreck site of the Titanic. Our entire focus is on the wellbeing of the crew and every step possible is being taken to bring the five crew members back safely. We are deeply grateful for the urgent and extensive assistance we are receiving from multiple government agencies and deep-sea companies as we seek to reestablish contact with the submersible. We pray for the safe return of the crew and passengers, and we will provide updates as they are available.”

OceanGate’s website says the Titan’s “innovative use of modern materials” make it “more cost efficient” than any other kind of deep-diving submersible.

The company says the Titan was constructed with “a combination of ground-breaking engineering and off-the-shelf technology” that gives the vessel a “unique advantage over other deep diving subs," per the site.

“The use off-the-shelf components helped to streamline the construction, and makes it simple to operate and replace parts in the field,” the company adds.

