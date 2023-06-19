Jim Tweto, Star of 'Flying Wild Alaska,' Dead After Plane Crash: 'He Died Doing What He Truly Loved'

"I'd take any other type of pain if he could just land today," Jim's daughter, Ariel, wrote on Instagram

By Ashley Paige
Published on June 19, 2023 03:54PM EDT
Jim Tweto, pilot on 'Flying Wild Alaska,' dies in plane crash at 68
Photo:

Discovery

Jim Tweto, 68, died June 16 in a small plane crash near the town of Shatoolik, Alaska.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Jim was seen taking off in his Cessna 180 on Friday morning, and it purportedly crashed soon after. Both he and the other passenger, hunting and fishing guide Shane Reynolds, did not survive. Alaskan state troopers recovered both bodies.

Jim previously appeared on Discovery Channel's Flying Wild Alaska — a documentary series about his family-run airline, Era Alaska, which transported goods to remote areas of the Bering Sea coastline. The family was based in Unalakeet, Alaska, where they worked various roles in the operation. The show aired on Discovery for three seasons between 2011 and 2012.

Ariel, Jim's second daughter, confirmed the news via Instagram.

"I didn't think anything could hurt this bad," she wrote. "And I don't know why I'm writing this but the news is out so I figured you hear it from me."

"I'd take any other type of pain if he could just land today," she continued. "My dad and a wonderful hunting guide and friend of our family passed away this afternoon in his 180. He died doing what he truly loved and is now with Uncle Ron up there soaring."

"Please send love to both of them and my mom, sisters, and his wife and family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm so sorry Ariel," one Instagram user commented. "Such sad heartbreaking news. I always liked working for him and he treated me so good. I'll never forget flying the 180 with him in St Mary's. He let me keep my tailwheel current in it. He will be missed."

"So sorry for your families [sic] loss as well as Shanes families [sic] loss," another fan wrote. "After watching every episode of Flying Wild Alaska several times, it feels like my wife and I knew your family. As fellow pilots here in Iowa, we fell in love with the show and your family."

"Jim inspired so many people and was an amazing aviator, father and husband," they continued. "Blue skies and tailwinds Jim until I finally get to meet you in heaven one day."

The cause of the crash is under investigation. A GoFundMe has been created for the family of Reynolds.

In an Instagram post on Father's Day, Ariel wrote in part, "Happy Fathers Day dad. I know you’re with all of us right now," alongside a carousel of photos of her father.

Related Articles
Rare Footage of Titanic Shipwreck Released for the First Time
Titanic-Bound Submarine Goes Missing, Search Underway: 'Our Entire Focus Is on the Crewmembers'
Funeral room in a hospital
Elderly Woman Found Alive Inside Coffin at Her Own Wake Is Now Dead
Shane Stephenson Firefighter Saves Driver From Burning Vehicle During Third Day on Job
Firefighter Saves Driver From Burning Vehicle During Third Day on Job: ‘Right Place, Right Time’
9-Year-Old Jace Wiggins Saves Classmatesâ Life by Performing Heimlich Maneuver at Class Party.
9-Year-Old Saves Classmate's Life by Performing Heimlich Maneuver at Elementary School Party
Carl Eiswerth
TikTok Star Carl Eiswerth Dead at 35 After Car Crash: He 'Was Full of Life'
Steven Jackson
Arizona Man, 66, Killed in 'Extremely Unusual' Bear Attack: 'Our Prayers Are With You'
Dads Celebrate First Father's Day After Adopting 6 Siblings.
Florida Dads Celebrate First Father’s Day After Adopting 6 Siblings: 'Instantly in Love'
https://www.gofundme.com/f/heidi-ernst-shark-attack?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_x4v+heidi-ernst-shark-attack
'Fearless' Scuba Diver's Leg Amputated After Being Attacked by Shark in the Bahamas
Idaho Dad and 3 Kids Killed in Car Crash After Teen Daughter Fell Asleep at Wheel
‘Wonderful’ Dad and His 3 Children Found Dead Inside Upside Down Car Submerged in Idaho River
Grayson Boggs, Lighting Strike Kills Dad, Leaves Son Fighting for His Life
'Sweet' 6-Year-Old Boy Dies a Month After Being Struck by Lightning While Holding Dad’s Hand
Debris covers a residential area in Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15, 2023, after a tornado struck the town
3 Dead, Including 11-Year-Old Boy, Dozens Injured After Tornado Rips Through Texas Town
It's a Special Father's Day for Dad Who Gave Son a Kidney to 'Provide Him a Life': 'A No-Brainer'
It's a Special Father's Day for Dad Who Gave Son a Kidney to 'Provide Him a Life': 'A No-Brainer' (Exclusive)
Smoke comes out of a car following a road accident that left 15 dead near Carberry, west of Winnipeg, Canada on June 15, 2023
15 People Dead in Canada After Bus and Semi-Truck Collide: 'Incredibly Tragic,' Says Justin Trudeau
U.S. Couple Who Died at Luxury Mexican Hotel 'Thought They Had Food Poising'
2 Americans Found Dead at an Oceanfront Resort in Mexico: 'Completely Unexpected'
Driver Survives After Car Flies Off Tow Truck Ramp and Vaults into the Air Before Crashing https://timemeredith-a.akamaihd.net/media/v1/pmp4/static/clear/416418724/cb743f6b-45f8-4e2b-a84d-8d10e7228e41/064abaaf-8370-4748-bf46-e719a47770b6/main.mp4
Driver Who Survived Airborne Crash After Vaulting Off Truck Ramp Says 'Nobody Expected Me to Make It'
Our Planet II
Netflix Docuseries Crew Attacked by Sharks While Filming Episode: 'Like Something Out of 'Jaws''