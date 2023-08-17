Pilot Dies After Experiencing 'Medical Emergency' During Flight to Chile, Airline Says

LATAM Airlines said the pilot, who worked for them for 25 years, was “distinguished by his dedication, professionalism and enthusiasm"

By
Published on August 17, 2023
A Latam Airlines aircraft taxis on the tarmac of Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport (SCL) in Santiago, Chile
LATAM Airlines flight. Photo:

Cristobal Olivares/Bloomberg via Getty

A flight from Miami to Chile made an emergency stop earlier this week after a pilot experienced a medical event mid-flight and died, according to the airline.

Flight LA505 was diverted to Panama on Monday “due to a medical emergency” involving one of the three members of the crew in command, LATAM Airlines said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Despite receiving “further medical assistance” upon landing at Tocumen International Airport, the pilot ultimately died, the airline said.

The pilot spent 25 years as a LATAM employee, the airline said. The man’s career was “distinguished by his dedication, professionalism and enthusiasm,” they added.

“LATAM Group is deeply saddened by this event,” the airline said before extending its “most sincere condolences to the family” of the pilot.

The captain reportedly went to the restroom mid–flight, but did not return, according to The Aviation Herald. Members of the cabin crew attempted to revive him while the plane made its emergency landing,

Although the airline did not name the pilot, Chilean radio station Radio Bio Bio identified him as Iván Andaur.

LATAM Airlines claimed “all the necessary protocols were followed during the flight” to save the pilot’s life.

The plane landed at Tocumen International Airport at 11:36 p.m. local time after about three hours in the air, according to data from FlightAware.com.

After taking off from Panama City, passengers on the flight were delivered to Santiago at 4 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the airline said.

The pilot’s cause of death has not been released.

