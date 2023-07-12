Pilot Blames 'Bad Weather' for Landing in National Park, But Rangers Claim He Was Found 'Having a Snack'

A Colorado pilot is facing charges after landing a helicopter inside Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park last month, according to authorities.

Peter Smith, of Gunnison, was charged with two violations for making an allegedly illegal landing at Moran Bay at Jackson Lake in Grand Teton National Park on June 24, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

Officials say that park rangers found Smith and a companion “having a snack” along Jackson Lake.

However, Smith told the Associated Press that bad weather was to blame and claimed the landing was within FAA regulations. “We were trying to cross over the Tetons and we couldn’t, so we landed,” he told the news agency. “We were not having a picnic. We were landing.”

Unauthorized helicopter landings are “prohibited” inside Grand Teton National Park “to protect wildlife and other natural resources and preserve the visitor experience,” the National Park Service said in their statement.

Speaking with Cowboy State Daily, Smith also claimed that he had a sick passenger on board.

“We had a sick passenger and there was bad weather in the Tetons so we couldn’t cross the Tetons,” Smith told the outlet, alleging that he did not know he had landed within the boundaries of the park.

Smith told the outlet that he and his companion had been on the ground for “no less than 10 minutes” before the United States Forest Service arrived and issued them a ticket.

Smith owns an air tour company called West Elk Air, per the reports. PEOPLE was unable to access West Elk Air’s website on Wednesday, and the company’s Instagram account was private at the time of publication.

Smith has been charged with illegally operating an aircraft on specifically-designated lands or waters and failing to use an aircraft in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations. The Colorado man now faces up to a $5,000 fine and or six months in jail for each of the two Class B misdemeanors, according to the park service.

This is not the first time Smith has been charged with FAA violations this year. In February, Smith violated regulations by “flying a fixed wing aircraft below minimum safe altitude” in the Curecanti National Recreation, according to the National Park Service.

Smith was cited for the incident and fined $530 by a federal judge, the agency said Monday.

The pilot is expected to appear in a Jackson federal court in August.

