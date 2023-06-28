Your Pillowcase Might Have More Bacteria Than a Toilet Seat: Report

Sweet dreams are made of…this?

Pillowcases can harbor up to 17 thousand times the bacteria that the average toilet seat carries — even if they’ve been washed as recently as a week ago, according a new report by Amerisleep that analyzed the growth of bacteria colonies on unwashed, slept-in bedding over a period of four weeks.

The research conducted by Amerisleep, a company that sells mattresses and bedding, found that “after one week, pillowcases and sheets contain between three million and five million CFUs (colony-forming units [of bacteria]) per square inch.”

That number, the study says, means that “pillowcases washed a week ago have over 17 thousand times the number of bacteria as a toilet seat.”

Pneumonia-causing bacteria can be found on pillowcases that have been recently washed, a new study says. Getty Images

Sheets fared even worse after a week, racking up nearly 25 thousand times the bacteria that’s found on the average bathroom door knob.

And these bacteria, the study found, included the kinds that cause infections like pneumonia — as well as gram-negative rods, which “are dangerous and can lead to antibiotic resistance, according to the CDC.”

Bacilli — the type of bacteria that usually causes food poisoning — were also found on the bedding.

But there is a way to keep your pillowcase, well, cleaner than a toilet seat. While most guidance suggests that washing your bedding once a week is sufficient, it’s likely not enough, Mary Gagliardi, Clorox's in-house scientist and cleaning expert, told Martha Stewart.

"Some people may want to wash their pillowcases that they sleep on more frequently if they sweat while sleeping, have oily hair or skin, or go to bed with makeup on," she said. "Eight hours times seven days equals 56 hours of use — even if you don't sweat or have oily hair, that's enough 'wear' to necessitate washing them with the rest of the sheets."

And while the Amerisleep study didn’t note how different types of fabric might impact bacteria growth, Gagliardi pointed out, "Satin sheets need to be washed just as frequently as cotton percale or cotton flannel sheets."

Washing your bedding more than once a week can help curb the growth of bacteria. Getty Images

And she cautions, don’t be too delicate with your bedding. "People often reach out for advice on pillowcases that just won't get clean, and it turns out they are washing in cold water and not using the appropriate bleach along with their detergent," she told Martha Stewart.

"Pillowcases need to be cleaned very thoroughly, so using hot water, a heavy-duty cycle for longer agitation, a good detergent with enzymes, and the appropriate bleach for the fabric and color will make a huge difference."

And while washing your pillowcases regularly is an important part of limiting bacteria growth, at some point you’ll need to replace your pillows, Amerisleep says, because bacteria aren’t the only uninvited guests in your bed.

“Your sweat, hair, saliva, body oil, and dead skin cells are all absorbed by your pillows. Even if you have a pillowcase, it may not provide enough protection. All these fluids and flakes may cause mold and mildew spores along with other allergens to accumulate and flourish, causing a bad odor. Washing your pillows and pillow covers can get rid of the odor, but not always the allergens,” says Amerisleep.

The company recommends replacing your pillows every 1-2 years. In the meantime, adding another load of laundry to your weekly chore list can help keep your bedding cleaner than your bathroom.



