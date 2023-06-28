Brave Pig Named Barbie-Q Defends Family Farm from Wild Bear Intruder — Watch!

It’s the summer of Barbie — Barbie-Q, that is.

A brave pig named Barbie-Q stood up to a bear after it breached the fence at her family’s farm in Vancouver, Canada, on Sunday.

In the epic encounter, captured on surveillance footage, the 6-year-old pig is only inches away from the approaching black bear’s snot when she charges at the wild animal.

After this tense face-off, the bear — who towers over the small pig — backs down, sits for a while, and then runs away from its small but mighty challenger.

Barbie-Q the pig stands up to a wild black bear at a farm in Canada. Crystal Walls vis Storyful

Farm owner Crystal Walls said she was on vacation in the United States during Barbie-Q the pig's bold moment but "rushed home" after her house sitter informed her that her animals were acting "off," Storyful reported.

"Lo and behold, there was our little mini pig Barbie-Q fighting off a bear," Walls told CBC, adding that the bear "definitely did not put up a fight to Barbie."

"He got out of her way," Walls added. "It was very unbelievable to see."

Wild black bear approaches Barbie-Q the pig at a farm in Canada. Crystal Walls vis Storyful

The four dogs usually responsible for farm security were on vacation with Walls and her husband, per CBC.

Despite often being intimidated by the family's goats, Barbie-Q was the only animal at Vancouver Island Farm brave enough to take on the bear intruder.

"I did not think something that size … that she would even attempt to charge it," Walls said.

Farm pig scares wild black bear off property in Canada. Crystal Walls vis Storyful

Walls also said she believes the pig encouraged the other animals to flee the dangerous scene, corralling them into their pen when they came too close to the bear, CBC reported.

“[Barbie Q] was fierce and didn’t back down,” the pig’s owner told Storyful, adding that she believes the bear motioned at the pig to relax following their heated encounter.

The Vancouver farmer added that while Barbie-Q usually opts for kisses and cuddles over fights, her pig-headedness crops up occasionally — just like it did on Sunday.

"She'll try to be the boss of anyone," house sitter Christy Brookes told CBC. "She is definitely the boss of me."

Brookes added, "She is a star."

In addition to receiving plenty of praise for her bravery, Barbie-Q was also rewarded with fruit salad and lots of belly rubs.