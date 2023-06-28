Brave Pig Named Barbie-Q Defends Family Farm from Wild Bear Intruder — Watch!

"It was very unbelievable to see," Barbie-Q the pig's owner said of the barnyard showdown

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 01:10PM EDT

It’s the summer of Barbie — Barbie-Q, that is.

A brave pig named Barbie-Q stood up to a bear after it breached the fence at her family’s farm in Vancouver, Canada, on Sunday.

In the epic encounter, captured on surveillance footage, the 6-year-old pig is only inches away from the approaching black bear’s snot when she charges at the wild animal.

After this tense face-off, the bear — who towers over the small pig — backs down, sits for a while, and then runs away from its small but mighty challenger.

Bear/Pig standoff
Barbie-Q the pig stands up to a wild black bear at a farm in Canada.

Crystal Walls vis Storyful

Farm owner Crystal Walls said she was on vacation in the United States during Barbie-Q the pig's bold moment but "rushed home" after her house sitter informed her that her animals were acting "off," Storyful reported.

"Lo and behold, there was our little mini pig Barbie-Q fighting off a bear," Walls told CBC, adding that the bear "definitely did not put up a fight to Barbie."

"He got out of her way," Walls added. "It was very unbelievable to see."

Bear/Pig standoff
Wild black bear approaches Barbie-Q the pig at a farm in Canada.

Crystal Walls vis Storyful

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The four dogs usually responsible for farm security were on vacation with Walls and her husband, per CBC.

Despite often being intimidated by the family's goats, Barbie-Q was the only animal at Vancouver Island Farm brave enough to take on the bear intruder.

"I did not think something that size … that she would even attempt to charge it," Walls said.

Bear/Pig standoff
Farm pig scares wild black bear off property in Canada.

Crystal Walls vis Storyful

Walls also said she believes the pig encouraged the other animals to flee the dangerous scene, corralling them into their pen when they came too close to the bear, CBC reported.

“[Barbie Q] was fierce and didn’t back down,” the pig’s owner told Storyful, adding that she believes the bear motioned at the pig to relax following their heated encounter.

The Vancouver farmer added that while Barbie-Q usually opts for kisses and cuddles over fights, her pig-headedness crops up occasionally — just like it did on Sunday.

"She'll try to be the boss of anyone," house sitter Christy Brookes told CBC. "She is definitely the boss of me."

Brookes added, "She is a star."

In addition to receiving plenty of praise for her bravery, Barbie-Q was also rewarded with fruit salad and lots of belly rubs.

Related Articles
Trisha and Luna, Dog Finds Breast Cancer in Woman
Dog Owner Credits Hero Pet with Detecting Her Breast Cancer Early: 'My Little Lifesaver'
police save dog with muffin
Distressed Dog Stuck in Canal Is Safely Rescued Thanks to a Tempting Pumpkin Muffin
Wild Thang, a Pekingese, owned by Anne Lewis from Coos Bay, Oregon, competes on stage during the annual World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, on June 23, 2023. Scooter was the winner of the 2023 World's Ugliest Dog Competition.
See All the Uniquely Adorable Winners from the 2023 Ugliest Dog Contest
Persian cat rescue
7 Persian Cats Left 'Six-Figure' Inheritance Find New Homes with Help from Florida Rescue
Audubon winning photos
Pigeons, Puffins, and Penguins Win Top Prizes at the 2023 Audubon Photography Awards
Dylan Sprouse
Dylan Sprouse Mourns the Death of His Beloved Dog Magnus: ‘Give Your Dogs a Hug’
WORLD'S UGLIEST DOGÂ® CONTEST Scooter
Scooter Wins the 2023 World's Ugliest Dog Contest
Seal on surfboard
Baby Seal Joins Crowds of Surfers By Hopping on Their Boards Near San Diego Beach — Watch!
Dr. Robert Moore
California Community Hosts Adorable Dog Parade for Animal-Loving Neighbor's 100th Birthday
A couple who hand-reared a day-old duckling in their bungalow was left stunned when she returned to their home with 11 chicks
Wild Duck Saved by Couple Returns to Rescuers' Home to Introduce Them to Her 11 Ducklings
Elvis
Wisconsin Man Meets Up with Wild Fish Every Summer After Befriending the Bass During a Dive
I Buy These Genius Pill Pockets on Repeat to Give My Dog His Daily Medicine Without Fail â and They're on Sale Tout
These Pill Pockets Make It a Breeze to Give Dogs Medication — and They're Just $9 a Bag
Rescue dog contest photo
The World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Is Searching for Its Next Star — And it Could Be Your Pup!
Hawk and eagle
California Bald Eagles Spotted Raising Baby Red-Tailed Hawks in Their Nest Alongside Eaglet
Two women playing and training a dog in a dog shelter. He wants to adopt a dog.
After a Record-Breaking 2022, Adoption Event Aims to Find Homes for Even More Pets This Year
Ozzie reunites with owner Patricia Duane in Kenwood after going missing for 6 years from Sonoma County wildfire
Cat Reunites with Owner 6 Years After Going Missing Amid Calif. Wildfires: 'He Knows He's Home'