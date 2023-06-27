Pierce Brosnan Poses with Lookalike Sons Paris and Dylan at 'The Out-Laws' Premiere: Photo

Pierce Brosnan enjoyed a gentlemen's night out with his two youngest sons.

On Monday night, The Out-Laws actor, 70, joined his costars at the film's premiere in Los Angeles, bringing two very special guests along with him.

Brosnan posed for photos on the red carpet with sons Paris Beckett, 22, and Dylan Thomas, 26, with them striking similar poses to their dad, their shared features highlighted.

The GoldenEye actor shares his youngest two kids with wife Keely Shaye Brosnan, who was by his side last month as they watched Paris graduate in his commencement ceremony at Loyola Marymount University.

"Dearest Paris, Heartfelt congratulations on your graduation from Loyola Marymount University School of Film & Television," Brosnan wrote in a post shared on Instagram.



"Go into the world with a brave heart and create stories that will make the world a better place @paris.brosnan," the actor concluded.

In 2020, Paris and Dylan made their dad proud as they were named Golden Globe Ambassadors. At the time, they spoke with PEOPLE about the honor, calling it "a dream come true."

"The first time I get to go to the Golden Globes is when I'm the ambassador alongside my older brother," Paris said. "It's a big deal for me."

In addition to the two boys, Brosnan is also dad to son Sean William, 39, with late wife Cassandra Harris, whose older two children, Christopher and Charlotte, the actor adopted during their marriage.