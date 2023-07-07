Pierce Brosnan is nothing if not a man of his word.

Chatting with PEOPLE, the actor, 70, who has been married for 22 years to his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan, 59, recalled the last time he was injured. "I stubbed my toe running to let the floor man in, and I just had a towel around me," he tells the magazine in this week's issue.

"Keely had said, 'Make sure you hear the bell; you’ve got to let them in.' And I'd heard it and kind of ignored it, but then heard it [again] and thought, 'Oh, sh--.' So I ran out and caught my big right toe. It was fairly miserable, and then the nail fell off. But I kept the towel on."

Bronsan, who stars in the new Netflix movie The Out-Laws, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing:

Last game I played: Keely and I love backgammon. We’re very competitive. I taught her how to play, and now she just trashes me. It’s just so annoying. It really, really, really is.

Last DIY project: [He laughs loudly.] I think the laugh says enough. I do have a tool kit. But if Keely sees me with a hammer, she’s very worried. She’s just, “No, no, put that down. Go away.”

Last time I danced: I paint, so I have a studio and definitely shake a leg in there. Some days I can paint for 10 minutes or an hour, or I can paint all day. When you paint all day, you feel it. You have to stay loose.

Last date night: Keely is such a wonderful cook. I always have the best table in the house when I’m sitting at her table. But date nights are Giorgio Baldi [a restaurant in Santa Monica]. That’s where we had our first date.

The Out-Laws begins streaming on Netflix July 7.