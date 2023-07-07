Pierce Brosnan Reveals He Suffered an Injury While Wearing Nothing But a Towel: ‘It Was Fairly Miserable’ (Exclusive)

The actor, who stars in the new Netflix movie 'The Out-Laws,' spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing

By
Julie Jordan
Julie Jordan Headshot
Julie Jordan

Julie Jordan is an Editor at Large for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand for 25 years, writing cover stories and features and managing special issues including the Beautiful Issue and Sexiest Man Alive. 

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Pierce-brosnan-olt
Pierce Brosnan 2021. Photo:

Eric Michael Roy/Cpi Syndication

Pierce Brosnan is nothing if not a man of his word.

Chatting with PEOPLE, the actor, 70, who has been married for 22 years to his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan, 59, recalled the last time he was injured. "I stubbed my toe running to let the floor man in, and I just had a towel around me," he tells the magazine in this week's issue.

"Keely had said, 'Make sure you hear the bell; you’ve got to let them in.' And I'd heard it and kind of ignored it, but then heard it [again] and thought, 'Oh, sh--.' So I ran out and caught my big right toe. It was fairly miserable, and then the nail fell off. But I kept the towel on." 

Bronsan, who stars in the new Netflix movie The Out-Laws, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing:

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last game I played: Keely and I love backgammon. We’re very competitive. I taught her how to play, and now she just trashes me. It’s just so annoying. It really, really, really is.

Keely Shaye Smith (L) and Pierce Brosnan (R) attend the Los Angeles special screening of "DalÂ­land" at Culver Theater on June 07, 2023

Last DIY project: [He laughs loudly.] I think the laugh says enough. I do have a tool kit. But if Keely sees me with a hammer, she’s very worried. She’s just, “No, no, put that down. Go away.”

Last time I danced: I paint, so I have a studio and definitely shake a leg in there. Some days I can paint for 10 minutes or an hour, or I can paint all day. When you paint all day, you feel it. You have to stay loose.

Last date night: Keely is such a wonderful cook. I always have the best table in the house when I’m sitting at her table. But date nights are Giorgio Baldi [a restaurant in Santa Monica]. That’s where we had our first date.

The Out-Laws begins streaming on Netflix July 7.

Related Articles
Keely Shaye Smith (L) and Pierce Brosnan (R) attend the Los Angeles special screening of "DalÂ­land" at Culver Theater on June 07, 2023
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Shaye Brosnan Look Chic in L.A. as They Step Out for Screening
Pierce Brosnan hosts his ‘So Many Dreams' Opening Reception at Beyond the Streets Gallery in Los Angeles
Pierce Brosnan Details His 'Long Journey' to Debuting His First Solo Art Exhibition (Exclusive)
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Pierce Brosnan is all smiles as he exits Nobu after enjoying a birthday dinner with his wife Keely Shaye Smith and mother Mary May Smith at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu. Pictured: Pierce Brosnan, Mary May Smith BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pierce Brosnan Celebrates His 70th Birthday in Malibu with Wife Keely Shaye Brosnan and His Mother-in-Law
Idris Elba attends the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 at the Theatre Royal
Idris Elba Says He Was Interested in Portraying James Bond Until 'It Became About Race'
Pierce Brosnan and his sons Paris, Dylan and Sean
Pierce Brosnan's 5 Children: Everything He's Said About Parenting
Adam DeVine and Pierce Brosnan in The Out-Laws trailer
Adam DeVine, Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin in Hilarious 'The Out-Laws' Trailer (Exclusive)
EXTRACTION 2
Chris Hemsworth Talks Getting Lit on Fire in 'Extraction 2': I Was 'Shaking My Head' at Pitch (Exclusive)
Keely Brosnan and Pierce Brosnan attend The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Pierce Brosnan's Wife? All About Keely Shaye Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith attend DC's "Black Adam" New York Premiere at AMC Empire 25 on October 12, 2022 in New York City.
Pierce Brosnan's Wife Keely Explains Why He's a 'Superhero at Home': 'Generous, Warm, Kind Heart'
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 27: Chris Hemsworth attends the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Chris Hemsworth Admits He 'Got Sick' of Playing Thor 'Every Couple of Years'
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver
Arnold Schwarzenegger Recalls Moment He Told Maria Shriver He Had Child with Housekeeper: 'She Was Crushed'
Pierce Brosnan Celebrates Wife Keely's 59th Birthday with Tropical Pic: 'So Many Years of Love'
Pierce Brosnan Celebrates Wife Keely's 59th Birthday with Tropical Pic: 'So Many Years of Love'
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Enjoy Date Night at GQ Men of the Year Party
Will Poulter Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Will Poulter Wore Trash Bag to 'Catch All the Gold Juice' While Removing 'Guardians 3' Makeup (Exclusive)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 18: Matthew Rhys attends Netflix's "The Diplomat" New York premiere at Park Lane Hotel on April 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images); Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1566019a) Casino Royale, Daniel Craig Casino Royale - 2006
Matthew Rhys Recalls 'Terrifying' James Bond Audition: 'We Were Just Told to Wear a Dark Suit'
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Inside the 2023 Met Gala: Get a Rare Glimpse of Stars Enjoying Fashion's Most Exclusive Event of the Year