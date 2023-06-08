Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Shaye Brosnan Look Chic in L.A. as They Step Out for Screening

Pierce Brosnan looked dapper while out on a date night with his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan.

The Mamma Mia! actor, who recently celebrated his 70th birthday, was photographed stepping out in Los Angeles alongside his wife to attend a screening of Dalíland at the Culver Theater on Wednesday night.

Brosnan wore a blue suit with a crisp white button down shirt and paired the look with bold black-rimmed pink sunglasses as he posed with his arm around his wife.

Keely Shaye wore a beige circle-neck dress with a white jacket and nude heels as she smiled for the cameras. She wore her hair in loose waves as she accessorized the look with gold dangle earrings and a matching gold and white tassel purse.

Their outing comes a month after the pair, who have been married for 22 years, were spotted out celebrating his birthday along with his mother-in-law Sharon Rose at famous Japanese restaurant Nobu in Malibu, Calif.

BENS/BACKGRID

Keely Shaye also took to Instagram to celebrate her husband's big day, in which she wished him "a blessed, bountiful and adventurous new trip around the sun.

"Happy Birthday my darling @piercebrosnanofficial 🥂," she wrote in a caption that accompanied a photo she snapped of Pierce standing against a backdrop of yellow flowers and a mountain-side view. "Wishing you a blessed, bountiful and adventurous new trip around the sun."

"It's not how old you are … it's how bold you are in life," she added in the post's caption. "I love you with all my heart."

The couple also just celebrated another milestone — their son Paris' recent graduation from Loyola Marymount University. Last week the actor shared a set of photos with his 22-year-old son posing together in front of the Ponte Vecchio in Florence, Italy.

"Papa and Paris, Florence, Ponte Vecchio,” he captioned the post.

The pair also share 26-year-old son Dylan. Pierce also shares his late daughter Charlotte and sons Christopher, 50, and Sean, 39, with his first wife, the late actress Cassandra Harris.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actor most recently appeared in the Dwayne Johnson-led 2022 DC Films comic book movie Black Adam as Doctor Fate. He also played France's King Louis XIV in last year's fantasy adventure film The King's Daughter.

At Black Adam's New York City premiere in October, Keely Shaye complimented her husband while speaking with PEOPLE by calling him "a superhero at home" in addition to his role the big screen.

"His heart," Keely Shaye explained at the time, when asked what makes Pierce equally super at home as on screen. "He has a big heart, generous, warm, kind heart."

