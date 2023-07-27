Even Professional Cleaners Are Saving ‘Tons of Scrubbing Time’ with This Steam Cleaner That’s 74% Off at Amazon

While a mop, vacuum, or broom works perfectly fine for daily cleaning around the house, a more powerful cleaning tool may be needed for those tougher tasks like getting rid of stubborn dirt and grime or unsightly stains from hard-to-reach spots. Try out a steam cleaner that uses a natural and chemical-free way to get the job done.

And right now, you can snag the Phueut Handheld Steam Cleaner for a whopping 74 percent off at Amazon. The steam cleaner will work on a slew of surfaces including hardwood, fabric, glass, mark, upholstery, and granite using pressurized hot steam to loosen and lift tough, ground in-messes and also kill germs and sanitize. To use the device, just fill up the 350-milliliter tank with water and wait for it to heat up to 230 degrees Fahrenheit — then get to work, aiming the nozzle at anything that needs a good deep cleaning.

Since the steam cleaner is under four pounds, it’s easily portable, allowing you to take it around from room to room, and its 9.8-foot cord gives you ample length to maneuver. It also comes with 12 easy-to-attach accessories, including an angled nozzle, rubber wiper, a fabric steamer tool, and more, which gives you the ability to brush away grime from hard surfaces, scrub dirty grout, clean windows, and target tight spots like car interiors, and behind the toilet.

Phueut Handheld Steam Cleaner, $50 (Save 74%)

Amazon

The device has racked up thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, with reviewers saying it's a “powerful little machine,” and it “cleans everything” efficiently. One satisfied shopper shared: “[It's] good for all your deep cleaning needs! The multi-surface steamer made it a breeze to clean my kitchen stove and bathroom tiles.”

A second reviewer, who likes that the machine has several attachments, called it "easy to use" and shared that they use the longer connector to clean their home's corners, shower, and baseboards. "[It's] better than the Bissell I had that took ten minutes to heat up!" they added.

Another user, who is a professional cleaner, wrote: “[It] saves tons of scrubbing time… I use this to clean shower glass, tubs, stove tops, ovens, and steam my clothes.” They also noted, “It quickly sanitizes things, and the brush attachments are great at attacking grease and soap scum.”

Head to Amazon to get the Phueut Handheld Steam Cleaner before this deal ends and the regular price returns.

