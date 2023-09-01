Entertainment Movies The Most Glamorous Photos of Stars on Boats in Venice This Week Between the Venice Film Festival and the DVF Awards, the week got a dose of glam — and served up serious FOMO By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 1, 2023 05:10PM EDT Trending Videos Sydney Sweeney in Venice . Photo: Cobra Team / BACKGRID This week, Venice, Italy, has been the place to be. Between the beginning of the 80th Venice Film Festival — which some stars are allowed to attend on waivers during the SAG-AFTRA strike — and this past Thursday's DVF Awards, the glamour is in full force as the unofficial final weekend of summer begins. Here, the best photos of stars arriving to the scenic city by boat, from George and Amal Clooney's movie-perfect moment to Sydney Sweeney's best life bliss. 01 of 06 Patrick Dempsey IPA / SplashNews Having a moment, Dempsey sizzled en route to the Ferrari premiere on August 31. 02 of 06 George and Amal Clooney Franco Origlia/GC Images After Amal was honored at the August 31 DVF Awards, George escorted her through Venice (where they wed in September 2014!) on a water taxi. 03 of 06 Rita Ora Franco Origlia/GC Images Also in town for the DVF Awards, the singer caught golden hour — and a gorgeous background — on her boat ride. 04 of 06 Regé-Jean Page and Emily Brown Cobra Team / BACKGRID Page and his girlfriend were spotted making a rare appearance as they took a romantic ride in a water taxi after arriving at Marco Polo Airport on August 31. 05 of 06 Jesse Williams Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews Williams waved to cameras as he boarded his boat from Marco Polo Airport on September 1. 06 of 06 Sydney Sweeney Cobra Team / BACKGRID Photo shoot or taxi ride? It was both for Sweeney during her arrival to Venice on September 1.