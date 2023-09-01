The Most Glamorous Photos of Stars on Boats in Venice This Week

Between the Venice Film Festival and the DVF Awards, the week got a dose of glam — and served up serious FOMO

By
Kate Hogan
Published on September 1, 2023 05:10PM EDT
This week, Venice, Italy, has been the place to be.

Between the beginning of the 80th Venice Film Festival — which some stars are allowed to attend on waivers during the SAG-AFTRA strike — and this past Thursday's DVF Awards, the glamour is in full force as the unofficial final weekend of summer begins.

Here, the best photos of stars arriving to the scenic city by boat, from George and Amal Clooney's movie-perfect moment to Sydney Sweeney's best life bliss.

01 of 06

Patrick Dempsey

Patrick Dempsey Arrivals At The Pier On Day 2 Of Venice Film Festival

IPA / SplashNews

Having a moment, Dempsey sizzled en route to the Ferrari premiere on August 31.

02 of 06

George and Amal Clooney

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are seen on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy

Franco Origlia/GC Images

After Amal was honored at the August 31 DVF Awards, George escorted her through Venice (where they wed in September 2014!) on a water taxi.

03 of 06

Rita Ora

Rita Ora is seen on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy.

Franco Origlia/GC Images

Also in town for the DVF Awards, the singer caught golden hour — and a gorgeous background — on her boat ride.

04 of 06

Regé-Jean Page and Emily Brown

Rege-Jean Page best known for his role in the first season of the Netflix period drama Bridgerton is spotted with his girlfriend Emily Brown as they arrive at Marco Polo Airport in Venice for the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Page and his girlfriend were spotted making a rare appearance as they took a romantic ride in a water taxi after arriving at Marco Polo Airport on August 31.

05 of 06

Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams arriving at Venice Airport

Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews

Williams waved to cameras as he boarded his boat from Marco Polo Airport on September 1.

06 of 06

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney famed for her roles in Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid's Tale and Sharp Objects is seen out in Venice with a friend as she takes to the waters, sightseeing along the famous Grand Canal.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Photo shoot or taxi ride? It was both for Sweeney during her arrival to Venice on September 1.

