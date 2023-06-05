The Most Iconic Moments Between Former First Ladies Caught on Camera

From Jackie Kennedy and Mamie Eisenhower at the White House to Michelle Obama supporting Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail — here's a look back at the lasting bond between first ladies

Published on June 5, 2023 02:17 PM
Portrait of former US First Ladies, seated from left, Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, Rosalynn Carter, and Betty Ford and, standing from left, Nancy Reagan and First Lady Barbara Bush, as they pose together at the opening of the Ronald Reagan Library, Simi Valley, California, November 4, 1991
Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, Rosalynn Carter, Betty Ford, Nancy Reagan and Barbara Bush. Photo:

Diana Walker/Getty

For as long as there have been presidents of the United States, there have been First Ladies of the United States. And as there are very few people who know what it's like to take the highest office in the U.S. — 45 to be exact — the same can be said for the women who have stood by their sides.

Take a look at some iconic snapshots of these women spending time together, dating back to 1952. From sweet embraces to official appearances, here are some moments shared between the previous First Ladies of the United States — and captured on camera.

01 of 13

Passing the Torch

American First Lady Bess Truman (left) greets soon-to-be First Lady Mamie Eisenhower at the White House, Washington DC, Janaury 1952
Bess Truman and Mamie Eisenhower.

PhotoQuest/Getty

Ahead of Dwight Eisenhower's first of two terms in the White House, then-First Lady Bess Truman greeted Mamie Eisenhower at the president's residence in 1952.

02 of 13

New Ideas

Jackie Visits White House. Mrs. Mamie Eisenhower (Right) shakes hands with Mrs. John F. Kennedy, wife of the President-elect, in the South Grounds after the First Lady took the future First Lady on a tour of the White House today. Mrs. Kennedy went to the White House within two hours after she left Georgetown Hospital with her infant son
Jackie Kennedy and Mamie Eisenhower.

Bettmann Archive/Getty

After visiting the White House ahead of her husband's inauguration, Jackie Kennedy toured the residence with then-First Lady Mamie Eisenhower (pictured).

Jackie was disappointed by the house's appearance, the JFK Presidential Library and Museum notes, and referred to the White House as "that dreary Maison Blanche," believing it should be furnished with antiques to reflect the country's history.

03 of 13

Milestone Moment

First Lady Betty Ford poses with Rosalynn Carter in the Blue Room prior to departing the White House for the Capitol and the inauguration of Jimmy Carter as 39th President on January 20, 1977
Betty Ford and Rosalynn Carter.

David Hume Kennerly/Getty

In 1977, then-First Lady Betty Ford posed alongside her friend Rosalynn Carter in the White House just before Jimmy Carter's inauguration in January 1977.

04 of 13

Arm in Arm

Yorba Linda, California: Four American First Ladies hold hands as they stand in front of the Richard M. Nixon Library and Birthplace July 19th, at it's dedication ceremony. From left, Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford pose for photographers, the first time all four have appeared in public together
Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford.

Bettmann Archive/Getty

In July 1990, Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford came together for the dedication of Richard M. Nixon Library — the grounds of which are situated where the former president was born.

05 of 13

Power Move

First Ladies Barbara Bush, Nancy Reagan, Rosalynn Carter, Betty Ford, Pat Nixon, and Lady Bird Johnson at Dedication of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Simi Valley, CA
Barbara Bush, Nancy Reagan, Rosalynn Carter, Betty Ford, Pat Nixon and Lady Bird Johnson.

HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty

In 1991, six American first ladies attended the dedication of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. Dressed in iconic ensembles of the time — are those shoulder pads we see? — Barbara Bush, Nancy Reagan, Rosalynn Carter, Betty Ford, Pat Nixon and Lady Bird Johnson are pictured walking together at the ceremony.

06 of 13

Portrait Poised

Portrait of former US First Ladies, seated from left, Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, Rosalynn Carter, and Betty Ford and, standing from left, Nancy Reagan and First Lady Barbara Bush, as they pose together at the opening of the Ronald Reagan Library, Simi Valley, California, November 4, 1991
Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, Rosalynn Carter, Betty Ford, Nancy Reagan and Barbara Bush.

Diana Walker/Getty

At the ceremony, the six women posed for this lovely portrait.

07 of 13

Sharing a Smile

THE FIRST LADIES OF THE USA VISIT A GARDEN
Barbara Bush, Lady Bird Johnson, Betty Ford, and Nancy Reagan.

Jeffrey Markowitz/Sygma via Getty

Barbara Bush, Lady Bird Johnson, Betty Ford and Nancy Reagan shared a sweet moment in 1994.

08 of 13

First Ladies Unite!

Lady Bird Johnson, Betty Ford, Rosalynn Carter, Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush and First Lady Hillary Clinton stand on stage, on May 11, 1994, during a gala event in their honor at the Botanic Garden Conservatory, in Washington
Lady Bird Johnson, Betty Ford, Rosalynn Carter, Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush and Hillary Clinton.

ROBERT GIROUX/AFP via Getty 

Six of the seven living first ladies at the time gathered together in May 1994 for a gala celebrating the new National Garden at the United States Botanic Garden — an effort made possible by the nation's first ladies, the U.S. Botanic Garden noted.

Pictured above: Lady Bird Johnson, Betty Ford, Rosalynn Carter, Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush and then-First Lady Hillary Clinton.

09 of 13

When in Texas

US First Lady Hillary Clinton (C) and former First Ladies (L-R) Lady Bird Johnson, Barbara Bush, Betty Ford, and Nancy Reagan walk together to the platform during the opening celebrations of the George Bush Library 06 November in College Station, TX
JOHN MOTTERN/AFP via Gett.

Hillary Clinton, Lady Bird Johnson, Barbara Bush, Betty Ford, and Nancy Reagan

To keep with tradition, the dedication of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, in November 1997 was another reason for the first ladies to gather together. Pictured here: then-First Lady Hillary Clinton, Lady Bird Johnson, Barbara Bush, Betty Ford and Nancy Reagan.

10 of 13

Side by Side

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, Former First Ladies Betty Ford, Barbara Bush, Nancy Reagan, and Lady Bird Johson at the dedication of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library on November 6, 1997
Rosalynn Carter, Hillary Clinton, Betty Ford, Barbara Bush, Nancy Reagan and Lady Bird Johnson.

David Hume Kennerly/Getty

Rosalynn Carter was also in attendance — pictured here on the far left.

11 of 13

Dressed Up

Former first ladies Rosalynn Carter, Barbara Bush, Betty Ford, Nancy Reagan and Hillary Clinton attend the 20th anniversary celebration of the Betty Ford Center January 17, 2003
Rosalynn Carter, Barbara Bush, Betty Ford, Nancy Reagan and Hillary Clinton.

David Hume Kennerly/Getty

At the 20th anniversary celebration of the Betty Ford Center, Rosalynn Carter, Barbara Bush, Nancy Reagan, Hillary Clinton and Betty Ford herself all dressed to the nines for the special occasion in January 2003.

12 of 13

Front and Center

First lady Michelle Obama, former first lady Laura Bush, former first lady Hillary Clinton, former first lady Barbara Bush and former first lady Rosalynn Carter attend the opening ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center April 25, 2013 in Dallas, Texas. The Bush library, which is located on the campus of Southern Methodist University, with more than 70 million pages of paper records, 43,000 artifacts, 200 million emails and four million digital photographs, will be opened to the public on May 1, 2013
Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Barbara Bush, Rosalynn Carter.

Alex Wong/Getty

In 2009, Michelle Obama joined the first ladies' club when her husband, Barack Obama, took office. Michelle was joined by Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Barbara Bush and Rosalynn Carter at the opening of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in April 2013 in Dallas.

13 of 13

Showing Support

Democratic Nominee for President of the United States former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton campaigns in North Carolina with First Lady Michelle Obama in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Thursday October 27, 2016
Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty

When Hillary Clinton hit the campaign trail in hopes of securing the presidency in 2016, Michelle Obama was by her side. The two shared a sweet hug at an event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in October 2016.

