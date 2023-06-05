The Most Iconic Moments Between Former First Ladies Caught on Camera

For as long as there have been presidents of the United States, there have been First Ladies of the United States. And as there are very few people who know what it's like to take the highest office in the U.S. — 45 to be exact — the same can be said for the women who have stood by their sides.

Take a look at some iconic snapshots of these women spending time together, dating back to 1952. From sweet embraces to official appearances, here are some moments shared between the previous First Ladies of the United States — and captured on camera.