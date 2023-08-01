Entertainment Movies Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's 'Gigli' Turns 20 Today! Look Back at the Couple's Sweet Set Photos Though it only made $7 million, the film holds a special place in fans' hearts By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 1, 2023 12:58PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Columbia/Revolution Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock On Aug. 1, 2003, a crime comedy called Gigli hit theaters, bringing lovebirds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez together on the big screen for the very first time. Though it wasn't a hit — it made just more than $7 million internationally and has a 6 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — the film holds a special place in pop culture history, a time capsule of the couple's first go at love. Here, on the 20th anniversary of Gigli's release, look back at photos of Lopez and Affleck on set and at the film's big premiere. 01 of 10 Fast Break Bauer-Griffin/GC Images On breaks from filming in Los Angeles in early 2003, the stars only had eyes for each other. 02 of 10 Sweet Smile Mel/Getty Seriously — they were really cute. 03 of 10 Quiet on the Set Columbia/Revolution Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock The couple shared an intimate moment in the film. "We had good chemistry," Lopez said at the time. 04 of 10 Look of Love Ralph Nelson/Columbia/Revolution/Kobal/Shutterstock Wear leather, stay together! 05 of 10 Ride Along Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Justin Bartha (right) was another of the names in the film, going on to National Treasure and The Hangover afterward. (Also in the cast; Christopher Walken.) 06 of 10 Happy Crew Moviestore/Shutterstock In a 2022 chat with EW, Affleck said the critical reaction to the film inspired him to start directing. Plus: "I did get to meet Jennifer, the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life," he shared. 07 of 10 All Over Again Ralph Jr Nelson/Columbia/Revolution/Kobal/Shutterstock In Vogue's "73 Questions" video with the singer/actress in 2022, interviewer Joe Sabia asked Lopez about her film and television roles. At one point, he asked which project she would want to make a sequel to, to which she responded with a smile, "Gigli." 08 of 10 Big Night Out Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic The pair went glam for the film's Hollywood premiere in July 2003. 09 of 10 At the Hip Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Months after they met on the movie's set, Affleck took out a full-page ad in The Hollywood Reporter praising Lopez’s “beauty in courage, astonishing talent, real poise and true grace.” 10 of 10 The Verdict Sony Pictures PEOPLE's 2003 review of the film was ... harsh. "Mostly, Gigli is a gigantic bore, lacking story, speed and sense," the reviewer wrote. "One only hopes Affleck and Lopez's life together will be better than this joint effort." (Twenty years later, it is!)