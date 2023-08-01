Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's 'Gigli' Turns 20 Today! Look Back at the Couple's Sweet Set Photos

Though it only made $7 million, the film holds a special place in fans' hearts

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 12:58PM EDT
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Gigli - 2003
Photo:

Columbia/Revolution Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock 

On Aug. 1, 2003, a crime comedy called Gigli hit theaters, bringing lovebirds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez together on the big screen for the very first time.

Though it wasn't a hit — it made just more than $7 million internationally and has a 6 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — the film holds a special place in pop culture history, a time capsule of the couple's first go at love.

Here, on the 20th anniversary of Gigli's release, look back at photos of Lopez and Affleck on set and at the film's big premiere.

01 of 10

Fast Break

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen on the set of "Gigli" on January 10, 2003

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On breaks from filming in Los Angeles in early 2003, the stars only had eyes for each other.

02 of 10

Sweet Smile

Actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck prepare to film a scene on the set of "Gigli" December 18, 2001 in West Hollywood, CA

Mel/Getty

Seriously — they were really cute.

03 of 10

Quiet on the Set

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Gigli - 2003

Columbia/Revolution Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock 

The couple shared an intimate moment in the film. "We had good chemistry," Lopez said at the time.

04 of 10

Look of Love

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Gigli - 2003

Ralph Nelson/Columbia/Revolution/Kobal/Shutterstock 

Wear leather, stay together!

05 of 10

Ride Along

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen on the set of "Gigli" on January 09, 2003 in Los Angeles, California

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Justin Bartha (right) was another of the names in the film, going on to National Treasure and The Hangover afterward. (Also in the cast; Christopher Walken.)

06 of 10

Happy Crew

Gigli, Justin Bartha, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck

Moviestore/Shutterstock 

In a 2022 chat with EW, Affleck said the critical reaction to the film inspired him to start directing. Plus: "I did get to meet Jennifer, the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life," he shared.

07 of 10

All Over Again

Ben Affleck, Justin Bartha, Jennifer Lopez, Martin Brest Gigli - 2003

Ralph Jr Nelson/Columbia/Revolution/Kobal/Shutterstock 

In Vogue's "73 Questions" video with the singer/actress in 2022, interviewer Joe Sabia asked Lopez about her film and television roles. At one point, he asked which project she would want to make a sequel to, to which she responded with a smile, "Gigli."

08 of 10

Big Night Out

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez during Gigli California Premiere at Mann National in Westwood, California

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The pair went glam for the film's Hollywood premiere in July 2003.

09 of 10

At the Hip

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez during Gigli California Premiere at Mann National in Westwood, California

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Months after they met on the movie's set, Affleck took out a full-page ad in The Hollywood Reporter praising Lopez’s “beauty in courage, astonishing talent, real poise and true grace.” 

10 of 10

The Verdict

Gigli
Sony Pictures

PEOPLE's 2003 review of the film was ... harsh. "Mostly, Gigli is a gigantic bore, lacking story, speed and sense," the reviewer wrote. "One only hopes Affleck and Lopez's life together will be better than this joint effort." (Twenty years later, it is!)

Related Articles
'Oppenheimer' Made $5M in Ticket Sales Because of Sold-Out 'Barbie' Screenings, Study Finds
Warner Bros. Apologizes for 'Insensitive' 'Barbenheimer' Social Media Engagement After Criticism in Japan
Drea De Niro Says Paul Reubens and Her Son Leandro Can 'Ride Bicycles' and 'Take Care of Each Other' in Heaven
Drena De Niro Says Paul Reubens and Her Late Son Leandro Can 'Take Care of Each Other' in Heaven
On The JLo: This Is Me...Now: Birthday Edition
Jennifer Lopez Shares New Photos with Husband Ben Affleck from Her 54th Birthday Party: 'Here's a Lil Peek'
Joe Manganiello Remembers Paul Reubens
Joe Manganiello Posts Touching Tribute for ‘Brilliant’ Paul Reubens: ‘Best Friends Forever’
Paul Reubens, E.G. Daily
Paul Reubens' 'Big Adventure' Costar E.G. Daily Remembers Him as 'Brilliant': 'The Pee-wee to My Dottie'
Tim Burton Pays Tribute to Paul Reubens After His Death at 70 from Cancer
Tim Burton on How the Late Paul Reubens 'Helped Me at the Beginning of My Career': 'I'll Never Forget'
Upcoming Barney Movie Will Be for Adults, Says Star Daniel Kaluuya
Everything to Know About the Barney Movie Starring Daniel Kaluuya
Lily-Rose Depp and her girlfriend 070 Shake are spotted going out for lunch together at Crossroads. The pair were seen enjoying their lunch and an intimate chat showing some serious PDA.
Lily-Rose Depp and Girlfriend 070 Shake Share a Kiss Over Lunch in Los Angeles: Photo
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson hold hands while out on a sunny stroll in New York City.
Robert Pattinson and Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Hold Hands During Rare Sighting Together in N.Y.C.
80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Viola Davis arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023
Viola Davis Steps Back from ‘G20’ Movie Over SAG-AFTRA Strike: Not ‘Appropriate for This to Move Forward During Strike’
Barbie movie MARGOT ROBBIE
'Barbie' Makes $93 Million in Remarkable Second Weekend at Domestic Box Office
Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth head out for lunch in Byron Bay, Australia. Matt Damon and Luciana Barosso, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, and Luke Hemsworth with his wife Samantha
Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon Have Beachside Lunch with Wives Elsa Pataky and Luciana Barroso
Will Smith Weighs in on SAG-AFTRA Strike: 'Itâs a Pivotal Moment for Our Profession'
Will Smith Weighs in on SAG-AFTRA Strike: 'It's a Pivotal Moment for Our Profession'
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Lilly Jay
Ariana Grande's Boyfriend Ethan Slater Returns to New York amid Divorce from Estranged Wife Lilly Jay
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Moves Out of Their Home: 'This is a Temporary Solution’: Source (Exclusive)
ean Todt and Michelle Yeoh attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Michelle Yeoh's Husband? All About Jean Todt