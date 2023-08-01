Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's 'Gigli' Turns 20 Today! Look Back at the Couple's Sweet Set Photos

On Aug. 1, 2003, a crime comedy called Gigli hit theaters, bringing lovebirds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez together on the big screen for the very first time.

Though it wasn't a hit — it made just more than $7 million internationally and has a 6 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — the film holds a special place in pop culture history, a time capsule of the couple's first go at love.

Here, on the 20th anniversary of Gigli's release, look back at photos of Lopez and Affleck on set and at the film's big premiere.