See the Sweetest Photos of Angus Cloud with His 'Euphoria' Costars

As the world continues to mourn Cloud's tragic death, take a look back at the off-camera memories he made with his fellow Euphoria stars.

"There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression," Euphoria creator Sam Levinson told Deadline . "I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

Angus Cloud — who was found dead at age 25 on July 31, 2023 — lives on through his performance on the HBO show as Fezco "Fez" O'Neill. And while he quickly became a fan favorite, he was no less loved by his cast and crew on set .

The cast of Euphoria has lost a friend, costar and irreplaceable character from its ensemble.

02 of 15 Happy Together Hunter Schafer, Sam Levinson, Angus Cloud and Zendaya. Jeff Kravitz/Getty The California native wore a bright smile to match his luminous orange suit while posing with Levinson, Schafer and Zendaya.

03 of 15 Friends Off Set Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Euphoria fans fell in love with the on-screen fling between Cloud's character, Fezco, and Apatow's character, Lexi. In February 2022, the actress told Entertainment Weekly that she didn't anticipate such a positive reaction to the blossoming love story. "I knew people were gonna like it, because it's pretty sweet, but I wasn't expecting this many people to like it. It's crazy," Apatow said. She also explained that Sam Levinson's conception of Fez and Lexi's chemistry "totally made sense," especially considering her relationship with Cloud himself. "Angus and I, in real life, have a funny friendship. It all just happened. It all felt right as soon as we started talking about it," she said.

04 of 15 Big Congratulations Angus Cloud and Zendaya. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Cloud and Zendaya celebrated together with a friendly embrace at the premiere of Euphoria's season 1 in 2019. When they shared the screen on the hit HBO drama series, Cloud played a drug dealer who formed a special relationship with Zendaya's character, Rue. Zendaya — whose performance in Euphoria made her the youngest person to take home an Emmy — honored her late friend with a heartfelt Instagram tribute. "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," the actress began her emotional caption. "I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it)." She continued, "I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…' they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment." The actress also sent kind words to his family and urged everyone to "please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

05 of 15 Loving Tribute Sweeney — who plays Cassie on the hit show — also posted her own heartwarming tribute to her late costar, led by a picture of them wrapped in a tight hug. "Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter," she began. "This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you."



06 of 15 Tight Knit Group Euphoria Cast. Lukas Gage/Instagram Lukas Gage reposted a group photo after news broke of Cloud's death. The photo sees his late costar front and center with fellow Euphoria actors Schafer and Barbie Ferreira.

07 of 15 Big Hearts Michael Kovac/Variety via Getty Javon Walton's relationship with Cloud has its roots in the ultra-close bond between their Euphoria characters. Walton plays Ashtray, whom Fezco unofficially adopts as a little brother.

08 of 15 Forever Brothers Javon Walton and Angus Cloud. Javon Walton/ Instagram In response to the news of Cloud's tragic death, Walton remembered his on-screen sibling with a sweet photo of them hand-in-hand. "Forever family," wrote the young actor.

09 of 15 Cast Bonding Once again, Cloud stood at the center of Gage's Instagram post, taken while the talented cast was shooting outside of a 7-Eleven.

10 of 15 Photo Booth Fun Barbie Ferreira/Instagram Ferreira, Sweeney, Alexa Demie and Apatow let Cloud in on their all-girls Valentine's Day photobooth fun in 2019. "GALENTINES DAY WIT EUPHORIA," Ferreira captioned her carousel of photos that February, which featured the top of Cloud's head in one slide.



11 of 15 Special Shout-Out Cloud shared two special moments he spent with Zendaya in honor of her birthday in 2021. "happy birthday to a real one much love fammy," read his caption.

12 of 15 Hanging Out Maude Apatow shared a few behind-the-scenes shots hyping up a new episode of Euphoria's season 2, right as things were heating up between Fez and Lexi. Fans were naturally amused as Cloud was featured in several of the photos in the carousel.

13 of 15 Belly Laughing Angus Cloud and Sydney Sweeney. Stefanie Keenan/Getty It's clear Sweeney and Cloud shared a tight bond, as they were caught deep in belly laughter while at 2021's GQ Men of the Year Party.

14 of 15 Making Memories Angus Cloud, Maude Apatow and Hunter Schafer. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Even with the rest of Hollywood around them, these close costars found a way to convene. Schafer, Apatow and Cloud hung out with a fellow guest at the HBO's Golden Globes afterparty in January 2020.