All the Beautiful Photos from Pentatonix's Scott Hoying's Wedding to Mark Manio

After six years of dating, the two tied the knot on July 7 at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, California

By
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

and
Rachel DeSantis
We Tried It: Picking Up Guitar as an Adult
Rachel DeSantis
Published on July 10, 2023 04:05PM EDT
Wedding of Scott Hoying and Mark Manio

They are making beautiful music together!

On Friday, July 7, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying married longtime love Mark Manio by the sea at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, California. Loved ones — including Hoying's bandmates — looked on as the pair exchanged vows with friend Christina Perri officiating.

Here, take a look at photos from what the newlyweds called a "timeless, unique" wedding.

01 of 10

'A Beautiful Thing'

Wedding of Scott Hoying and Mark Manio

"Getting married to each other means everything," Hoying tells PEOPLE. "I think we, like so many queer people growing up, wonder if they’ll ever even come out, and if they'll ever find love, and for some of us, if gay marriage would ever be legal. The fact that all of those obstacles ended up working out in the end is a really beautiful thing and only makes us cherish each other more."

02 of 10

They Do!

Wedding of Scott Hoying and Mark Manio

On hand as the grooms walked down a mirrored floor aisle was musician Kina Grannis, who sang "Can't Help Falling in Love," just as she did in a pivotal scene in the 2018 movie Crazy Rich Asians.

Underneath a baby’s breath archway, Perri led the couple's ceremony.

03 of 10

This Kiss

Wedding of Scott Hoying and Mark Manio

"I feel like all of our life experiences and choices, and ups and downs, have led us to each other and this is the moment where the people we love most get to see us truly make the leap," Hoying shares.

04 of 10

To the Nines

Wedding of Scott Hoying and Mark Manio

Both Hoying and Manio wore custom, off-white wedding tuxedos created by R. Swiader.

05 of 10

Group Think

Wedding of Scott Hoying and Mark Manio

Among the celeb guests: Hoying's Pentatonix bandmates, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Matt Sallee and Kevin Olusola.

06 of 10

Dance Party

Wedding of Scott Hoying and Mark Manio

Hoying surprised Manio with a performance of his new song "Four," which the baritone singer wrote for the model after their engagement last year.

"The song is one of my favorite songs I have ever written, as it is a love letter I dedicated to Mark after we had dated for four years, and I can barely sing it without crying," he says.

07 of 10

So Sweet

Wedding of Scott Hoying and Mark Manio

For dessert, the couple served a chocolate buttermilk cake designed in the shape of wings, and also included a donut and dessert wall.

08 of 10

Dog Day

Wedding of Scott Hoying and Mark Manio

The pair's beloved dog Mozart was part of the big day, too!

09 of 10

Guiding Light

Wedding of Scott Hoying and Mark Manio

"What I love about Mark is that he is the most loving, gentle, genuinely kind ray of sunshine that you’ll ever meet — always! It's like a superpower. He just loves life, loves people, loves every single part of me," Hoying shares.

"He is truly one-of-a-kind," says Manio. "He leads through life with such a unique, electrifying presence. And of course, he is the most handsome man I have ever laid eyes on. He lights up my life in every single way."

10 of 10

The Luckiest

Wedding of Scott Hoying and Mark Manio

"I knew pretty early on that Mark was my dream man," says Hoying, "and I genuinely feel like the luckiest man on earth to get to marry him."

