See All the Uniquely Adorable Winners from the 2023 Ugliest Dog Contest

A collection of mutts with mugs descended on Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, on Friday, but only a few walked away winners.

The 2023 World's Ugliest Dog Contest took place on the evening of June 23. The event saw thousands of animal lovers come out to watch unconventionally cute canines strut the stage,

For over 20 years, the Ugliest Dog Contest has celebrated the beauty found in all pets, especially rescue animals, and 2023's event was no different.

A canine named Prince competing at the 2023 World's Ugliest Dog Contest. Philip Pacheco/AFP/getty

"We are thrilled to have hosted another successful World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair. This unique event allows us to celebrate the extraordinary resilience and beauty found within these special dogs. Each contestant has a remarkable story to tell, and they serve as a testament to the power of love, compassion, and the indomitable spirit of these incredible animals," Tawny Tesconi, CEO of the Sonoma-Marin Fair, said in a statement.

And while all the dogs that competed in this year's contest won the audience's hearts, only four pups got prizes. Read on to find out which dogs won big at the 2023 Ugliest Dog Contest.

Grand Prize Winner

Scooter the Chinese crested dog, the winner of the 2023 Ugliest Dog Contest. Courtesy of WORLD'S UGLIEST DOG

Scooter, a 7-year-old Chinese crested, won the top prize at the 2023 Ugliest Dog Contest, taking home a giant trophy and $1,500.

Linda Elmquist from Tucson, Arizona, adopted the dog after a breeder brought the pup to a veterinarian to be euthanized because he was born with underdeveloped back legs.

"I am overjoyed and incredibly proud that Scooter has been crowned the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog contest," Elmquist said in a statement. "Despite the challenges he has faced with his deformed hind legs, Scooter has defied all odds and shown us the true meaning of resilience and determination. He has become an inspiration to countless people around the world."



Second Place

Wild Thang the Pekingese the second place winner of the 2023 Ugliest Dog Contest. Philip Pacheco/AFP/getty

Wild Thang, a 7-year-old Pekingese, won second place at the 2023 Ugliest Dog Contest. The dog is a veteran of the event, having competed four times.

According to the Ugliest Dog Contest, Wild Thang's signature style is "gugly" — a combination of glamorous and ugly.

Third Place and The Spirit Award Winner

Harold Bartholomew competing at the 2023 World's Ugliest Dog contest. Philip Pacheco/AFP/getty

Harold Bartholomew left Friday's event with two prizes. The 16-year-old Chihuahua took home the third-place trophy and the contest's Spirit Award. The Spirit Award is given to a participating pup who has overcome obstacles or is serving their community. Harold Bartholomew has done both.

The dog, who is deaf and blind, was found wandering a California park alone before his rescue. Now he uses his free time to promote animal welfare and adoption.

People's Choice Winner

Rascal Deux, the winner of the 2023 Ugliest Dog Contest's People's Choice Award. Courtesy of WORLD'S UGLIEST DOG

The 2023 Ugliest Dog Contest's People's Choice Award, decided online by animal lovers and then announced at the event, went to Rascal Deux, a hairless dog with a crooked face, missing teeth, and two different-colored eyes.

