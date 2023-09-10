A beloved Washington, D.C., photographer who vanished on Labor Day has been found dead, and now a Pennsylvania man is charged with murder in connection with his death, authorities allege.

Joe Shymanski, 51, of Huntingtown, Md., was reported missing from his home on Cari Court on Monday, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The self-employed photographer and artist was last seen on Sunday at about 4 p.m., according to authorities.

Deputies immediately began searching for the divorced father of two.

“Joe would never just up and leave or disappear,” his sister-in-law, Heather Glennie Shymanski wrote in a Facebook post.

“He has two amazing kiddos who are his everything, and he was spending the weekend preparing for the school year and doing house projects," she wrote. "He would not have left home without his phone and keys so this is all very suspicious and concerning.”

Sheriff's deputies immediately began scouring the area for any sign of Shymanski — and during the investigation, determined that foul play was involved.

Calvert County detectives traveled to Reedsville, Pa., nearly 400 miles away from Shymanski’s house, where they executed several search warrants, the CCSO said in the statement.

On Tuesday night, police arrested Brandon Holbrook, 47, of Reedsville, and charged him with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Holbrook remains in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

On Thursday, authorities announced that they found what they believed to be Shymanski’s remains in a wooded area of Honeybrook, Pa., “within several hundred yards of Holbrook’s residence,” the Mifflin County Regional Police Chief said in a statement.

Police have not discussed a possible motive.

They are asking for the public's assistance in identifying any video surveillance from businesses and home cameras of Holbrook's white Dodge pick-up truck with a white bed cap from Sunday to Tuesday.

The truck is identified as a 2017 Dodge Ram Bighorn bearing Pennsylvania registration "ZMN4549." The front license plate holder has a John Deere case. The truck has a raised white bed cap matching the same color as the truck.

As authorities continue to investigate, tributes are pouring in about Shymanski, who sold his art and photographs at Eastern Market in D.C. for more than two decades. WUSA-9 reports he was known for photography of Star Wars Lego figurines that had socially conscious themes.



“He was the best Dad, the fun Dad, the let's go have a slumber party at the Embassy Suites so we can take advantage of happy hour, the free pool and the free breakfast, and drop balloons off the balcony Dad, the let me take your kiddo on an adventure Dad,” his friend Katie Desmond, who helped host a vigil for him on Thursday night, wrote on Facebook. “We are going to miss him so much.”

Desmond helped organize the Justice for Joe - Eastern Market Candlelight Vigil for him on Thursday night.

"The outpouring of love for Joe Shymanski was incredible," his friend, Joe Saunders, wrote on Facebook.

Shymanski’s friends Mike and Robyn Goecke told NBC Washington that he loved being a photographer and artist.

“He loved bringing joy to people,” Shymanski’s former college roommate Mike Goecke told the outlet. “He got to make a living bringing joy to people and he just thought he was the luckiest guy on the planet.”

His friend’s killing, he said, “does not make sense.”

Robyn Goecke said, “He saw so much good in everybody and saw the positive beyond what anybody else would see and always wore rose … we just, we joked he always had rose colored glasses on, always.”

Anyone with information in regard to this case is asked to please contact Det. W. Wells at Wayne.Wells@calvertcountymd.gov. Please reference case: 23-62906.