Phoebe Gates Wears Glamorous Dress in Photo from Night Out at Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

Phoebe Gates got all dressed up last week for a good cause.

The 20-year-old Stanford University student, the youngest daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and philanthropist Melinda French Gates, attended the Shawn Carter Foundation's 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala on Friday night.

"Thank you @reform for inviting me to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Shawn Carter Foundation," Gates wrote on social media alongside a snap from the night out. In the image she posed in a glamorous black and gold dress alongside her roommate, climate activist Sophia Kianni, and Meek Mill, raper and co-founder of REFORM Alliance.

"For twenty years, The Shawn Carter Foundation has been committed to bridging the opportunity gap that exists across the education system," Gates, who is vocal with her followers on social media about her interests in advocacy issues, wrote of the foundation, started by Jay-Z and his mother Gloria Carter.

"Thanks to the generous support of attendees like @meekmill, they raised $20 million to further their mission of providing scholarships, educational opportunities, and more for underserved youth and families from disenfranchised communities," she added.

"As Hon. Dr. Gloria Carter said, 'It's imperative that we climb up, but when we climb up, we also lift up,'" she wrote.

The foundation received a $10 million legacy gift from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancé Lauren Sanchez, per Billboard. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey donated an additional $2 million as part of an annual contribution.

Other guests at the black-tie charity event included Beyoncé, DJ Khaled and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.



In an interview earlier this year, the Stanford University student opened up about how she uses social media to make an impact.

"People have a lot of preconceptions about me, so TikTok has been a chance for me to tell my own story and also use the attention my family name might bring to spotlight issues that are important to me, like women's health and sustainable fashion,” she told The Information.

In addition to posting an essay about the fight for reproductive rights, earlier this year she shared a clip of a "contraceptive talk" with her mother.



Bill Gates and Phoebe Gates. Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

She also shared that she is working on a startup with Kianni.

"We're building out an idea to help make fashion more sustainable,” Gates, who had an internship at British Vogue last year, told the outlet. "We have so much planned for this year."