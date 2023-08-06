Streaming Services Philo Review: Not Enough Channels for Me, But the Price is Right The low subscription fee is the service’s biggest selling point By Christian de Looper Christian de Looper Christian de Looper is tech reporter. He's written on everything from smartphones to artificial intelligence and has been published by Business Insider, Forbes, Digital Trends, and others. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 6, 2023 10:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article How We Tested Philo Key Specs Pros & Cons Cost Top Shows Channels User Experience Philo vs. YouTube TV Is Philo Worth It? Testing Methodology We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: PEOPLE / Jessica Christopher This article was commissioned prior to the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes. If you'd like to learn more, click here. Streaming has come a long way over the years. Gone are the days when Netflix was the top dog in town as there are now dozens of great platforms vying for your attention with their diverse selections of movies, TV shows, and even live sports. But Philo TV has managed to create a niche all its own. As someone who’s subscribed to live TV streaming services, including Sling TV and YouTube TV, in the past to view specific events like the Olympics and the World Cup, I was curious to see how Philo TV compares to competitors given its considerably lower price. Turns out, it has a lot going for it — but it’s far from perfect. View Subscription Options on Philo Tester Profile Name: Christian de Looper My streaming habits: I consider myself a bit of a streaming nut. I have active subscriptions to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Max, and regularly watch content on all of them, bouncing between shows like a madman. Between watching alone and with my wife, I probably spend upwards of 20 hours per week streaming, sometimes more. What I like to watch: My wife and I like to watch current TV comedies, like Abbott Elementary, or rewatch classics like Community. When I’m alone, I tend to lean toward dramas, like Succession, or the latest Marvel or Star Wars franchise show (I’ve watched them all). When it comes to live TV, I’m usually streaming sports, including major events like the World Cup or the Olympics. No. of hours spent testing: 20 How We Tested Philo I’m a tech reporter with a decade of bylines, so I know what good software looks like — and what makes for a bad overall experience. In order to give a thorough review, I spent two weeks testing Philo on an array of devices, including an iPhone and Android, an iPad, a Mac laptop, and a smart TV. The initial seven days were part of the platform’s free trial and the following week was tested on a paid subscription. While most subscribers likely use Philo for its live TV channels, I also explored its on-demand content. When writing my review, I looked at Philo’s full channel lineup and content library, in addition to streaming metrics like image quality and the number of simultaneous streams allowed per account. I then compared its offerings to industry competitors I’ve used in the past. Lastly, I changed some of the settings and toggled between menus to get a good feel for how the app works and how easy it is to use. The Ultimate Guide to Streaming Services That Carry Live TV Channels PEOPLE / Christian de Looper Philo Key Specs What You Need To Know Our rating: 3.2 out of 5 stars Base price: $25/monthFree trial? YesNo. of plans: 1No. of concurrent streams: 3Ad-free plan? NoOption to record? Yes Pros & Cons Pros:Low price compared to the competitionDVR tools let you save an unlimited amount of contentInterface is easy to navigate on all devicesUp to 10 profiles and three simultaneous streams per accountCons: Limited channel selection with no sports or local channelsNo parental controls whatsoever Philo Cost Philo TV is by far the cheapest of the live TV streaming options at $25 per month. The service currently offers just one plan that comes with 71 live TV channels, many of which could be considered B- or C-list networks. But the subscription price is still $15 less than Sling TV’s Orange plan, which includes 31 channels. YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV are also more expensive than Philo, costing $72.99 per month and $69.99 per month, respectively. However, they both offer more channels than Philo in their base plans. While there is only one package available, Philo provides three add-on options: Starz for $10 per month, MGM+ for $6 per month, and a “Movies & More'' bundle that costs $3 per month. Customers can try out any of these extras during the service’s seven-day free trial, so I went with “Movies & More” (scroll down a little further to read my thoughts on the add-on). Given the amount of channels you’re getting, I think Philo’s subscription price is fair, especially since most of the networks included in the subscription aren’t premium. Sign up now on philo.com Compare base prices across competitors: Philo DirecTV Stream Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV $25/month $74.99/month $69.99/month $40/month $72.99/month Top Shows on Philo Philo is built as a live TV streaming platform, so you likely won’t be signing up for original shows and movies like you might with Netflix and Disney+. That said, there is still a decent assortment of on-demand content. While it’s not the most robust, I did find a hidden gem or two. I was able to watch recently aired episodes up to 72 hours after their release, with most of the best content coming from highly rated TV shows. At the time of this writing, I could watch the last season and a half of Yellowstone, but not the first three seasons. The availability rotates as the show airs, so older episodes aren’t as readily accessible. However, I did find the entire Sherlock Holmes series starring Benedict Cumberbatch on the streamer, along with a personal favorite, Ricky Gervais’ Extras. And home improvement fans can get their fill of popular programs like Fixer Upper and Love It or List It. The service also offers a selection of movies, though it’s a little limited. During my testing period, the Hunger Games and Rocky film franchises could be streamed on the platform. But if you digest a lot of content on a weekly basis, you’ll breeze through the stuff you’re interested in watching relatively quickly. The Best Streaming Services for Every Type of Movie Channels The real advantage to Philo, of course, is the access to live TV channels. Philo’s list of 71 networks may not be as high as some of the competition, but it offers a basic cable TV experience at an affordable price. However, it may not have everything you want. PEOPLE / Christian de Looper There are some massive gaps in Philo’s programming, the biggest of which is local channels. You can’t tune in to ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS, or The CW, meaning you won’t have access to local news and you won’t get any of the TV shows that those channels carry. The other big gap comes in the form of sports. Without Fox, there’s no Fox Sports, nor is there ESPN. Kids content is also lacking, with Nickelodeon (including Nick Jr. and TeenNick) being the most notable draw. So what does Philo TV have? Global news is available via BBC World News and BBC America. The platform also provides a good selection of what I call hotel TV — channels I tend to watch when I’m staying at a hotel. These include MTV, Food Network, HGTV, the History Channel, and TLC. AMC is another big name in Philo’s lineup, and it’s a network that not every competitor carries. Based on my experience, I’d say Philo TV best serves a niche audience that prefers reality shows to anything else. Compare channel lineups across base plans: Channels Philo Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV ABC - ✓ ✓ CBS - ✓ ✓ Fox - ✓ ✓ NBC - ✓ ✓ ESPN - ✓ ✓ Bravo - ✓ ✓ Nickelodeon ✓ ✓ ✓ Hallmark ✓ ✓ ✓ HBO - - - Discovery ✓ ✓ ✓ Starz - - - AMC ✓ - ✓ Lifetime ✓ ✓ - BBC ✓ - ✓ TNT - ✓ ✓ TBS - ✓ ✓ TLC ✓ ✓ ✓ HGTV ✓ ✓ ✓ Food Network ✓ ✓ ✓ PBS - - ✓ Movies & More add-on The “Movies & More” bundle is Philo’s cheapest add-on at $3 per month. While this add-on doesn’t unlock any on-demand content, it does include access to four film- and documentary-centric channels. One of these offerings is Family Movie Classics (FMC), which mainly airs films from the 1940s, ‘50s, and ‘60s like His Girl Friday, Rio Bravo, El Dorado, and She Wore a Yellow Ribbon. PEOPLE / Christian de Looper Rounding out the channels are HDNet Movies, which showcases box office hits without ads, REELZ, which features documentary programming like Cops and On Patrol, and Sony Movies, which exclusively shows projects made by Sony Pictures. If you’re a big film buff, you might like the “Movies & More” add-on, but I wouldn’t keep the bundle if I continued my Philo subscription because I’m much more interested in streaming other types of content. Philo’s User Experience I found Philo TV’s interface relatively easy to navigate. It’s separated into a few different tabs that guide you to programming you might like. The Home screen, for example, looks similar to Netflix or Disney+’s, showing individual shows rather than channels. Hit play and you’ll be taken to the live TV channel that content is streaming on. There’s a classic TV guide tab as well where you can see what’s currently playing and any upcoming shows. If you’d rather not scroll through the list of channels, the third menu shows popular content that’s available to watch live or on-demand. There’s also a “Saved” tab, which displays offerings that you’ve set aside for later. I had no trouble creating and switching between profiles, a feature that comes in handy if you have multiple users sharing an account. Videos and shows loaded quickly for me, and I never experienced any glitches or lags. However, live TV is limited to 720p, which is standard, but lower than on-demand content’s 1080p. 4K viewing is not an option. Many TVs these days offer tech that makes lower-resolution content look better, but I was still able to tell the difference. It’s something to keep in mind if picture quality is super important to you, though I did get used to it, and I think most subscribers will too. Overall, Philo TV’s interface is well-designed and simple, though it would’ve been nice if I could change the default home screen to the guide setup instead. Free trial Philo TV offers a seven-day free trial with no limitations, so you can try out the full service before committing. Just make sure to cancel your subscription before the trial period is over to avoid being charged $25 — you are required to give payment information upfront, though you won’t be billed until after your free week is up. I felt that seven days was enough time for me to test the service and decide whether the channels offered align with my content preferences and streaming habits. This timeframe is better than other high-profile live TV streamers, who either offer a shorter trial, like DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial, or no trial at all, like Sling TV. Sign Up for Philo’s Free Trial DVR capabilities Even if you don’t watch your favorite shows live, you can record them to view later. Philo’s standard plan allows users to save an unlimited number of shows for up to a year at no additional cost. While most new episodes are only available on the platform for 72 hours after they air, Philo subscribers who record the content to their DVRs will have access to that programming for a full 12 months, even after it disappears for other users. For the purpose of testing, I saved a few episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants and was able to quickly and easily access them through the dedicated “Saved” tab. The DVR will also automatically record new episodes of saved shows. The year-long DVR feature really sets Philo apart from the competition; YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV only offer up to nine months of DVR storage, while Sling TV caps subscribers at 50 hours. Parental controls Unfortunately, Philo TV doesn’t offer any form of parental controls, so you won’t be able to limit the channels or content that your kids can watch. While you can create separate profiles for different members of your household, everyone will have access to all of Philo’s programming. I don’t have kids yet, so this missing feature didn’t affect me, but parents may want to keep an eye on what their children are viewing on the platform since some of the content is aimed at more mature audiences. Multiple profiles Philo TV works relatively well for households with more than one person. For starters, you can create up to 10 different profiles, which should be more than enough for the vast majority of users. On top of that, Philo lets your account watch three streams at once. That’s not bad, though it would be nice if all 10 profiles could view content simultaneously. I created multiple profiles just to see how the process works and found that it was easy to switch between them. Philo vs. YouTube TV Philo TV and YouTube TV may both be live TV streaming services, but they cater to different audiences. The channel lineups exemplify this; YouTube TV offers more (and arguably better) channels, which include local news and top-tier sports options. It essentially offers something for everyone. The same can’t be said for Philo, which has the lifestyle and entertainment categories covered, but won’t work for local news devotees or sports fans looking to keep up with their favorite teams. Simply put, Philo just isn’t able to compete as one of the best streaming services out there right now — but that’s also why it’s so much cheaper than the competition. Philo TV costs just $25 per month, while YouTube TV is almost three times that at $72.99 per month. If the channels available on Philo are enough for you, you’ll save quite a bit on your monthly streaming bill. Philo also offers better DVR capabilities, allowing users to save an unlimited amount of content for up to a year as opposed to YouTube TV’s nine-month cap. But each service does provide three simultaneous streams per account. Service Philo YouTube TV Plans -Base plan: $25/month -Base plan: $72.99/month-Spanish plan: $34.99/month-YouTube TV + NFL Sunday Ticket: $72.99/month + $349/year Add-ons -MGM+: $6/month-Movies & More: $3/month-Starz: $10/month -Español add-on: $4.99/month-Entertainment add-on: $7.99/month-Sports add-on: $9.99/month-Premium network add-ons: $8.99–$15.99/month-Unlimited screens add-on: $9.99/month Sign Up for YouTube TV Is Philo Worth It? Philo TV may be worth it for some, but potential subscribers should seriously consider whether or not the service offers the right selection of channels for them. I won’t be staying a subscriber since I largely use live TV streaming services to watch sports, an area Philo doesn’t excel in. PEOPLE / Christian de Looper Sign Up Now But not everyone is like me. If you’re more of a reality TV fan, or typically stop on lifestyle and food channels while scrolling, Philo may be exactly what you need in a streamer. I really appreciated the easy-to-use interface and solid DVR tools, and if Philo were to add the channels that I care about, I would subscribe again — especially if it was able to retain the lower price point. Our Testing Methodology Overall, Philo TV earns a 3.2 out of 5 stars based on how the service performed in the following categories: Factors What It Means Rating (1-5) Content library The service offers a large variety of TV shows and movies across many different genres to suit a wide range of tastes. 2 Original programming The service offers a strong lineup of original content that can't be streamed anywhere else. 1 Price and value The monthly price of the service is fair based on the amount and quality of content you're getting. The cost is consistent, or more affordable, than competitors'. 4 Free trial The service offers a free trial that gives an accurate preview of what's included in the monthly subscription. 4 Channel selection The service provides a diverse selection of channels, including local, sports, news, entertainment, and kids options. For channels not included in the service's base plan, the streamer offers them as add-ons. 2 Streaming quality The service offers HD and/or 4K streaming options. 3 Features How the platform's features, such as DVR functionality, simultaneous streams, offline viewing, parental controls, and customized recommendations, compare to competitors'. 3 Plan options The service has multiple tiers to choose from to fit different budgets. 2 User experience The platform's interface is easy to navigate and its settings can be changed without much hassle. Subscribers are able to toggle between live TV and on-demand content. 4 Device compatibility The service is available to stream on multiple devices, including smart phones, tablets, smart TVs, Roku, and more. 5 Customer service The streamer has multiple customer service channels that are easily accessible and responsive. 3 Cancellation policy Canceling a subscription with the service is easy to do without penalty. 5 Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies