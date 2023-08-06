Philo Review: Not Enough Channels for Me, But the Price is Right

Channels Philo Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV ABC - ✓ ✓ CBS - ✓ ✓ Fox - ✓ ✓ NBC - ✓ ✓ ESPN - ✓ ✓ Bravo - ✓ ✓ Nickelodeon ✓ ✓ ✓ Hallmark ✓ ✓ ✓ HBO - - - Discovery ✓ ✓ ✓ Starz - - - AMC ✓ - ✓ Lifetime ✓ ✓ - BBC ✓ - ✓ TNT - ✓ ✓ TBS - ✓ ✓ TLC ✓ ✓ ✓ HGTV ✓ ✓ ✓ Food Network ✓ ✓ ✓ PBS - - ✓

Movies & More add-on

The “Movies & More” bundle is Philo’s cheapest add-on at $3 per month. While this add-on doesn’t unlock any on-demand content, it does include access to four film- and documentary-centric channels. One of these offerings is Family Movie Classics (FMC), which mainly airs films from the 1940s, ‘50s, and ‘60s like His Girl Friday, Rio Bravo, El Dorado, and She Wore a Yellow Ribbon.

Rounding out the channels are HDNet Movies, which showcases box office hits without ads, REELZ, which features documentary programming like Cops and On Patrol, and Sony Movies, which exclusively shows projects made by Sony Pictures.

If you’re a big film buff, you might like the “Movies & More” add-on, but I wouldn’t keep the bundle if I continued my Philo subscription because I’m much more interested in streaming other types of content.

Philo’s User Experience

I found Philo TV’s interface relatively easy to navigate. It’s separated into a few different tabs that guide you to programming you might like. The Home screen, for example, looks similar to Netflix or Disney+’s, showing individual shows rather than channels. Hit play and you’ll be taken to the live TV channel that content is streaming on.

There’s a classic TV guide tab as well where you can see what’s currently playing and any upcoming shows. If you’d rather not scroll through the list of channels, the third menu shows popular content that’s available to watch live or on-demand. There’s also a “Saved” tab, which displays offerings that you’ve set aside for later. I had no trouble creating and switching between profiles, a feature that comes in handy if you have multiple users sharing an account.

Videos and shows loaded quickly for me, and I never experienced any glitches or lags. However, live TV is limited to 720p, which is standard, but lower than on-demand content’s 1080p. 4K viewing is not an option. Many TVs these days offer tech that makes lower-resolution content look better, but I was still able to tell the difference. It’s something to keep in mind if picture quality is super important to you, though I did get used to it, and I think most subscribers will too.

Overall, Philo TV’s interface is well-designed and simple, though it would’ve been nice if I could change the default home screen to the guide setup instead.

Free trial

Philo TV offers a seven-day free trial with no limitations, so you can try out the full service before committing. Just make sure to cancel your subscription before the trial period is over to avoid being charged $25 — you are required to give payment information upfront, though you won’t be billed until after your free week is up.

I felt that seven days was enough time for me to test the service and decide whether the channels offered align with my content preferences and streaming habits. This timeframe is better than other high-profile live TV streamers, who either offer a shorter trial, like DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial, or no trial at all, like Sling TV.

DVR capabilities

Even if you don’t watch your favorite shows live, you can record them to view later. Philo’s standard plan allows users to save an unlimited number of shows for up to a year at no additional cost. While most new episodes are only available on the platform for 72 hours after they air, Philo subscribers who record the content to their DVRs will have access to that programming for a full 12 months, even after it disappears for other users.

For the purpose of testing, I saved a few episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants and was able to quickly and easily access them through the dedicated “Saved” tab. The DVR will also automatically record new episodes of saved shows.

The year-long DVR feature really sets Philo apart from the competition; YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV only offer up to nine months of DVR storage, while Sling TV caps subscribers at 50 hours.

Parental controls

Unfortunately, Philo TV doesn’t offer any form of parental controls, so you won’t be able to limit the channels or content that your kids can watch. While you can create separate profiles for different members of your household, everyone will have access to all of Philo’s programming. I don’t have kids yet, so this missing feature didn’t affect me, but parents may want to keep an eye on what their children are viewing on the platform since some of the content is aimed at more mature audiences.

Multiple profiles

Philo TV works relatively well for households with more than one person. For starters, you can create up to 10 different profiles, which should be more than enough for the vast majority of users. On top of that, Philo lets your account watch three streams at once. That’s not bad, though it would be nice if all 10 profiles could view content simultaneously. I created multiple profiles just to see how the process works and found that it was easy to switch between them.

Philo vs. YouTube TV

Philo TV and YouTube TV may both be live TV streaming services, but they cater to different audiences.

The channel lineups exemplify this; YouTube TV offers more (and arguably better) channels, which include local news and top-tier sports options. It essentially offers something for everyone. The same can’t be said for Philo, which has the lifestyle and entertainment categories covered, but won’t work for local news devotees or sports fans looking to keep up with their favorite teams.

Simply put, Philo just isn’t able to compete as one of the best streaming services out there right now — but that’s also why it’s so much cheaper than the competition. Philo TV costs just $25 per month, while YouTube TV is almost three times that at $72.99 per month. If the channels available on Philo are enough for you, you’ll save quite a bit on your monthly streaming bill.

Philo also offers better DVR capabilities, allowing users to save an unlimited amount of content for up to a year as opposed to YouTube TV’s nine-month cap. But each service does provide three simultaneous streams per account.

