Phillies Star Bryce Harper Helps a Lost 7-Year-Old Boy Find His Family

The baseball player reunited Caleb with his brothers at Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia

Published on August 6, 2023 04:55PM EDT
Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper helped a lost boy find his family at Saturday's game. Photo:

Mike Ehrmann/Getty 

Bryce Harper is a hero on and off the field!

The Philadelphia Phillies player, 30, helped a lost 7-year-old boy named Caleb find his family at Saturday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.

Taryn Hatcher, a reporter for NBC Sports Philadelphia, shared a video on Twitter (now known as X) of Harper sitting beside the boy and asking where his brothers were. The young fan, who was visibly upset and wiping away tears, then pointed out where they were sitting in the stands.

According to MLB, Caleb got separated from his brothers when they went to take pictures with the Phillies players and coaches as part of the team’s promotional photo night.

The reporter posted another selfie that Harper snapped with the three brothers following their reunion via their grandmother, Diane.

Bryce Harper
Bryce Harper came to the rescue of a lost young boy at the Phillies' game on Saturday. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Harper is a dad himself, sharing son Krew Aron, 3, and daughter Brooklyn Elizabeth, 2, with his wife Kayla.

While Harper’s efforts off the field are most likely what will be remembered from Saturday’s game, the right fielder went on to hit a home run, helping his team win 9-6.

The Phillies players are big on mingling with their fans. In 2018, former Phillies second baseman Chase Utley reunited with fan Devin Smeltzer — 13 years after Utley signed an autograph for Smeltzer after he was diagnosed with pelvic rhabdomyosarcoma at 9 years old.

A photo was captured of the moment in 2006 which “has been in the living room for a long time,” Smeltzer told Spectrum Sportsnet in 2018. “When I go back home, it’s always very humbling to see that picture because of where I’m at today. It’s crazy to believe that I was going through such a hard time at such a young age, and how far I’ve grown.”

Smeltzer, 27, went on to become a pitcher for the Dodgers in 2018, but now plays for the Miami Marlins. Utley, 44, was traded from the Phillies to the Dodgers in 2014, where he has played ever since.

