Michael Lorenzen made his family proud during Wednesday's home debut with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Lorenzen, 31, pitched a no-hitter in Philadelphia's 7-0 victory over the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park with his loved ones cheering him on from the stands.

As the Phillies' right-hander, who was traded to the team from the Detroit Tigers before the Aug. 1 deadline, helped his new team drown out the Nationals on Wednesday, NBC's broadcast cameras caught the joyous reactions from his mother Cheryl and wife Cassi, who was holding the couple's baby daughter, June Elizabeth, throughout the game.

Cheryl attended her son's game dressed in a Phillies jersey and was seen filming the epic moment on her phone as Lorenzen's teammates swarmed him in celebration. Right before his achievement, Lorenzen's mom and wife could be seen repeatedly saying "one more pitch" in the crowd.

Speaking to reporters after the win, Lorenzen said his home debut was "unbelievable," according to The Washington Post. “I always dreamed about throwing a no-hitter and having the opportunity."

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

He later added: "I’m just blown away."

Lorenzen's family joined him on the field after the game. "She's incredible," the proud dad said of June during a postgame interview on MLB Network. "She's either as smiley as can be, or she's just stone-faced, stoic, locked in. When there's a lot going on around, she just kind of observes everything, and I love that about her."



Michael Lorenzen's mom, Cheryl, and wife, Cassi. MLB

He went on to note that his late father, Clif, would be proud of him. "[If he were here,] he'd be right there with my mom, jumping up and down and showing that type of excitement," the athlete said. "He would've been fired up, for sure. And I have three brothers at home that I know are celebrating, and a bunch of nieces and nephews that I know are celebrating as well."



Lorenzen struck out five, walked four, and threw 124 pitches Wednesday night, marking the first Phillies no-hitter since Cole Hamels' on July 25, 2015. It also is the 14th no-hitter in Phillies franchise history.

Even more, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced that the Vans Lorenzen wore during the game "are now headed to Cooperstown," where the museum is located.

Lorenzen said he'll have to "get a new pair, for sure," after shipping his Vans cleats to the Hall of Fame, according to Yahoo. “Those are my only pair…those will be the first pair of Vans in the Hall of Fame.”

The Washington Nationals will return to Citizens Bank Park to play the Phillies again on Thursday at 6:40 p.m. ET.



