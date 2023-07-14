Former NFL Quarterback Philip Rivers and Wife Tiffany Expecting Tenth Baby

Life after the NFL is going well for Philip Rivers!

The former football player, 41, announced that he and his wife, Tiffany, are expecting their tenth baby together in a new interview with AL.

"We've had one pretty much every two years, and now this is the longest gap," he shared. "We are all fired up. Everyone was pulling for a boy. Even our girls wanted a boy." Rivers revealed that their newest edition will be a boy and is expected to be born sometime in the fall.



When asked whether they have a name picked out, he admitted, "We are still kind of figuring that out."

"We have plenty of opinions," he said. "That is what we've got right now." Since his mother comes from a family of nine children and her father also comes from a family of nine, Rivers added that he thought the couple would not have any more children.

"We thought we would be the third generation of nine, but we decided to go double-digits – or I should say we didn't decide it. God decided," he said.

Paul Spinelli via AP

According to the outlet, the couple has a family of seven girls and two boys, ages 4 to 21. Gunner, Philip’s oldest son, will be the starting quarterback for St. Michael Catholic this season.

Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL in 2021 through a statement shared by the Indianapolis Colts, whom he played for in his final season.



"Every year, January 20th is a special and emotional day. It is St. Sebastian's Feast day, the day I played in the AFC championship without an ACL, and now the day that after 17 seasons, I'm announcing my retirement from the National Football League," the statement read. "Thank you, God, for allowing me to live out my childhood dream of playing quarterback in the NFL."

"I am grateful to the Chargers for 16 seasons and the Colts for the 17th season," the statement continued. "Thank you to all my coaches that helped me grow as a player and person."

