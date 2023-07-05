Victims of Deadly Mass Shooting in Philadelphia Identified

Five people were killed and two others wounded in what police believe was a random attack on Monday in Southwest Philadelphia

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta is a Staff Writer on the Crime team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at Daily Voice and doNYC and is a Mercy College graduate.
Updated on July 5, 2023 05:55PM EDT
Philadelphia Mass Shooting Victim Lashyd Merritt
Lashyd Merritt. Photo:

Facebook

Five people killed in Monday’s mass shooting in Philadelphia have been identified by authorities.

The victims are Daujan Brown, 15, Lashyd Merritt, 20, Dymir Stanton, 29, Joseph Wamah, Jr., 31, and Ralph Moralis, 59, according to a press release from the Philadelphia Police Department.

The injured — described as boys aged 2 and 13 — were “in stable condition,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw said at a news conference Monday. Police said they were both shot in the legs. Two other people — including another 2-year-old boy —  were injured by shattered glass.

Merritt was going out for a snack during a break from work when he was fatally shot, according to his mother, Marie Merritt, who spoke with 6abc in the aftermath of the shooting.

“All the stuff that goes on in Philadelphia,” she said. “He wasn't a part of that. The violence, he wasn't part of that. So young and so bright."

Nashaya Thomas, the mother of Daujan Brown, also spoke out about what happened to her son. Thomas told NBC Philadelphia that Brown was aiding a wounded 13-year-old friend when he was struck and killed by gunfire.

"He was just trying to get his friend help not knowing that bullets don’t have no name,” she said.

The attack unfolded just before 8:30 p.m. Monday when authorities say a shooter wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Southwest Philadelphia, NBC News reports. Authorities believe the attack was random.

Per the police release, officers located multiple shooting victims “along an extensive scene.”

Six victims were transported to a local hospital, where four of them were pronounced dead, according to police. Just after midnight, a fifth shooting victim was found in the same neighborhood. He was pronounced dead by medics a short time later.

Outlaw told reporters that officers apprehended the suspect in an alley as shots were still being fired. The commissioner also said the suspected shooter was carrying a semi-automatic rifle, a handgun, a police scanner and multiple magazines of ammunition.

The suspect has been identified by police as 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker, who was charged Wednesday with murder, aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, reckless endangerment and a firearms offense.

Philadelphia Mass Shooting Suspect Kimbrady Carriker
Kimbrady Carriker.

Philadelphia Police Department

It’s unclear if the suspected shooter has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on their behalf.

Another person was also taken into custody, but police don’t know the nature of their alleged connection to the suspected shooter.

Police believe that all of those who were shot were either on the street or in vehicles and that they are currently searching for a motive as there is no clear connection between the suspect and the victims, NBC News reports.

"All we know is that this person decided to leave their home and target individuals," Outlaw said at the conference.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has said that he is "outraged that mass shootings like this continue to happen across the U.S."

"I’m heartbroken for the families who lost loved ones and for all the neighbors traumatized in the wake of this shocking and disturbing incident," a tweet by Kenney reads. "Philadelphia mourns with you."

