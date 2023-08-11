Philadelphia Eagles Wives Kylie Kelce and Annie Elliott Pose with Their Two Babies: 'Benny & Beau'

Annie is married to Eagles placekicker Jake Elliott while Kylie is married to Eagles center Jason Kelce

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 11, 2023 10:10AM EDT
jason Kelce baby
Photo:

Kylie Kelce/instagram

Philadelphia Eagles wives Annie Elliott and Kylie Kelce aren't the only ones supporting their football player husbands — their babies are too!

In a sweet snap posted to Elliott's Instagram, Elliott, 28, holds her newborn baby Beau next to Kelce's daughter Bennett, 5 months, as they visit their husbands at training camp. Elliott is married to Eagles placekicker Jake Elliott, 28, while Kelce, 31, is married to Eagles center Jason Kelce, 35.

"Benny & Beau 💚💚💚💚 @kykelce," Annie captioned her Story, which Kylie reposted and added, "Bennett's face is giving...'Oh s---. You're here.'"

Along with daughter Bennett, Kylie and Jason Kelce also share daughters Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3.

Jason and Kylie welcomed baby Bennett on Feb. 23, announcing her arrival on Instagram.

"Yesterday little lady #3 joined us," the couple captioned the photo of their newborn daughter, dressed in a gray onesie set with a daisy print.

In March, Jason talked about the birth of his third daughter on an episode of his podcast with brother Travis KelceNew Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

Travis told his brother that he and wife Kylie picked a "beautiful name" for their third little girl, Bennett Llewellyn. "Interesting way of spelling Llewellyn, not gonna lie," Travis teased.

"It's a tough one," the father of three shared, to which his brother said he's "struggling with that one."

Travis later explained that Llewellyn is their late grandmother's maiden name.

"It's Grandma Mary's maiden name. I wanted to honor Grandma Mary, who is now resting in peace," Jason confirmed. "She had a good run."

Recently, the Kelces have been joking with their followers on their Instagrams after a few commenters suggested that the center was just passively "playing fetch" with his daughters after sharing a video of Jason and their two daughters playing after training camp.

"Practiced fetch on Tuesday... Today was basic commands," Kylie captioned the video, tagging her husband. In the video, Jason is seen playing with a puppy and his daughter, Elliotte as Wyatt looked on.

