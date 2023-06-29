Philadelphia Eagles Star Jason Kelce Downs Beer for a Good Cause — See the Video!

Jason Kelce is one thirsty guy!

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, downed 30 ounces of beer in no time flat — all for a good cause.

In a video of the epic event, shared by his team, Kelce took on a seemingly unsuspecting competitor in the beer-guzzling challenge, which was part of a fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation hosted in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

Kelce, dressed in an Eagles-colored green and white shirt and what looked to be swim trunks two-fisted the massive schooner and demolished its contents in just over 5 seconds.

“We all knew @JasonKelce would win,” the Eagles Twitter account commented alongside video of the feat.

The father of three was joined by younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at the event, which raised $100,000 for the charity, according to the New York Post.

Jason contributed $50,000 to the cause, the outlet reported.

On their New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, the brothers recently shared that the event — now in its third year — would offer a “Beer Bowl,” in which various teams would compete in games such as beer pong and flip cup, per the Post.

For the Brothers Kelce, this summer has seemingly been anything but a bummer.

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Last month, Travis, 33, visited the White House with the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs, where he jokingly stole the mic from President Joe Biden.

And Jason — who welcomed his third daughter with wife Kylie earlier this year — has been sure to make time for family hijinks.

Earlier this month, he posted a hilarious video to his Instagram of his daughter Wyatt, 3, yelling at Travis for wearing the same wig that Jason wore during a recent episode of the brothers' podcast.

In the video, Wyatt told Travis to "take it off!" several times, prompting Travis to ask, "Why do I have to take it off?"

"Because I don't like it," Wyatt said, leaning into Travis' face. "You don't like it? I thought you said you wanted Dad to have pink hair!" Travis said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Yeah, but I don't want you to have pink hair!" Wyatt insisted. When Travis asked why he can't have pink hair, Wyatt responded, "Because you're naughty and you're sneaky!"

