Philadelphia Eagles Star Jason Kelce Downs Beer for a Good Cause — See the Video!

The athlete cleaned up at the competition, but he also opened up his wallet to donate $50,000 to the autism charity

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 04:37PM EDT
Jason Kelce Chugs Beer at Autism Benefit
Photo:

Philadelphia Eagles/ Twitter

Jason Kelce is one thirsty guy!

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, downed 30 ounces of beer in no time flat — all for a good cause.

In a video of the epic event, shared by his team, Kelce took on a seemingly unsuspecting competitor in the beer-guzzling challenge, which was part of a fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation hosted in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

Kelce, dressed in an Eagles-colored green and white shirt and what looked to be swim trunks two-fisted the massive schooner and demolished its contents in just over 5 seconds.

“We all knew @JasonKelce would win,” the Eagles Twitter account commented alongside video of the feat.

The father of three was joined by younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at the event, which raised $100,000 for the charity, according to the New York Post.

Jason contributed $50,000 to the cause, the outlet reported.

On their New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, the brothers recently shared that the event — now in its third year — would offer a “Beer Bowl,” in which various teams would compete in games such as beer pong and flip cup, per the Post.

For the Brothers Kelce, this summer has seemingly been anything but a bummer.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (R) after winning Super Bowl LVII 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Super Bowl Lvii, Glendale, Arizona, United States - 11 Feb 2023
John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Last month, Travis, 33, visited the White House with the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs, where he jokingly stole the mic from President Joe Biden.

And Jason — who welcomed his third daughter with wife Kylie earlier this year — has been sure to make time for family hijinks. 

Earlier this month, he posted a hilarious video to his Instagram of his daughter Wyatt, 3, yelling at Travis for wearing the same wig that Jason wore during a recent episode of the brothers' podcast.

In the video, Wyatt told Travis to "take it off!" several times, prompting Travis to ask, "Why do I have to take it off?"

"Because I don't like it," Wyatt said, leaning into Travis' face. "You don't like it? I thought you said you wanted Dad to have pink hair!" Travis said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Yeah, but I don't want you to have pink hair!" Wyatt insisted. When Travis asked why he can't have pink hair, Wyatt responded, "Because you're naughty and you're sneaky!"

Related Articles
Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs poses for a picture at a welcome reception for Capital One's The Match VII at Wynn Golf Club on June 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Travis Kelce Says Around 80% of NFL Players Smoke Marijuana: 'A Lot of Guys Stop a Week Before' Season
Ausar and Amen Thompson
Twins Amen and Ausar Thompson Made NBA History Together – Now They'll Adjust to Living Apart (Exclusive)
Cedric Killings of the Houston Texans poses for his 2007 NFL headshot
Former NFL Player Cedric Killings Dead at 45 After Pancreatic Cancer: 'Can't Believe This Is Real'
Tiffany Seeley, Ryan Mallettâs ex-wife on his tragic death
Ryan Mallett's Ex-Wife Says Her 'Heart Breaks for Everyone' After Former NFL Player's Drowning Death
Ryan Mallett #15 of the Houston Texans
County Officials Say There Was No Riptide at Time of Ryan Mallett's Death, Share Bodycam Footage
New York Yankees' Domingo GermÃÂ¡n, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game
'Just Amazing' — Yankees' Domingo Germán Throws the 24th Perfect Game in MLB History
Arik Armstead
49ers' Arik Armstead Says He and His Teammates Bond Over Their 'Softer Side' as Fathers (Exclusive)
Caroline Wozniacki
Caroline Wozniacki Announces Return to Tennis, 3 Years After Retiring
Vanessa Bryant Wins Lawsuit Against Former President of Kobe Bryant's Business Empire, Molly Carter
Vanessa Bryant Wins Lawsuit Against Former Kobe Inc. President Who Made 'Offensive' Comments About the Family
Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry
Draymond Green Warned Klay Thompson Not to 'Be a Letdown' for Stephen Curry in Golf Tournament (Exclusive)
Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the Women's Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021
Simone Biles Returning to Gymnastics Competition for First Time Since Tokyo Olympics
Sophia Culpo, Braxton Berrios, Alix Earle
Braxton Berrios Denies Cheating on Sophia Culpo amid Rumored Fling with Alix Earle: 'Move On'
Teammates Ryan Mallett #15 and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots
Tom Brady Mourns Death of Former Teammate Ryan Mallett: 'We Lost a Great Man'
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett
Former NFL Player Ryan Mallett's Cause of Death Confirmed as Drowning
Connor Bedard
Gold Medals, Viral Goals and Calls from Wayne Gretzky: Connor Bedard's 'Crazy Journey' to the NHL (Exclusive)
Jimmie Johnson, Chandra Janway
Who Is Jimmie Johnson's Wife? All About Chandra Janway