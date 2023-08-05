Philadelphia Eagles’ Josh Sills Says He Did ‘Nothing Wrong’ After Being Found Not Guilty of Rape and Kidnapping

Josh Sills, an offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been found not guilty of first-degree felony charges for rape and kidnapping.

The jury deliberated for about three hours on Friday after a 5-day trial, according to ESPN.

“I’ve done nothing wrong, and I am glad that was proven today,” Sills, 25, said after the verdict was read on Friday, per NBC Sports.

The accusations led the athlete to be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List, barring him from participating in any team travel or activities. His attorney now says he can rejoin his teammates.

"He’ll be able to build his football career and grow as a person and be successful in all of the things that he chooses to do. It’s unfortunate he was accused of this. It cost him a Super Bowl appearance,” Sills’ lawyer, Michael Connick, explained to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He will move on and live his life in a very honorable fashion.”

In a statement, the NFL said Sills has been removed from the Commissioner's Exempt List and is eligible to join the team, ESPN reported.

The Philadelphia Eagles shared a message saying they are aware of the verdict.

"We are aware that the legal matter involving Josh Sills has been adjudicated and he was found not guilty," the statement read. "The organization has monitored the situation. The NFL has removed him from the Commissioner's Exempt List and he will return to the team's active roster."

Josh Sills #72 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys greets his team after a touchdown and point after against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Brian Bahr/Getty

The Ohio attorney general, Dave Yost, said in a statement on Friday, that "I still believe the victim," according to The New York Times.

“But in America, criminal convictions require proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” Yost said. “The jury did not see it, and I thank them for doing their duty under the law.”

The incident allegedly took place in December of 2019 when a woman accused the then-college football player of forcibly restraining and sexually assaulting her.

According to prosecutors, Sills "purposely compelled" the victim to "submit by force or threat of force" to sexual conduct.

NBC Sports noted that the woman reported the alleged incident the very next day, but Sills was not criminally charged until more than three years later.

The case made headlines at the start of February after a police report filed in Guernsey County, Ohio went public — weeks before the Philadelphia Eagles were scheduled to play in the 2023 Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

During the alleged attack, a friend of the woman “pulled up in a vehicle behind the truck” and tried to intervene but was unsuccessful,” according to the police report.

"Sills may not participate in practices and games or travel with the team while on the Commissioner Exempt List," the NFL said in a statement released on Feb. 1 in response to the allegations. "The matter will be reviewed under the NFL's personal conduct policy."

The Eagles also commented on the case, adding that they were ”aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills.” The organization continued, “We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."

Last football season, Sills was signed as an undrafted rookie and played in just one game before he was publicly accused of rape and kidnapping.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

