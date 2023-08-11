Phil Mickelson Wagered More Than $1 Billion on Sports Events, Gambler Billy Walters Claims in New Book

Mickelson denied Walters' claim that he once asked the gambler to place a $400,000 bet for him on Team USA in the 2012 Ryder Cup

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 12:22PM EDT
Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on during a press conference at The Centurion Club on June 08, 2022
Phil Mickelson. Photo:

Chris Trotman/LIV Golf/Getty

A year after Phil Mickelson opened up about his “reckless” gambling addiction, a new book alleges the pro golfer has wagered more than $1 billion on sporting events over the last 30 years – including once attempting to place a $400,000 bet on his own team in the 2012 Ryder Cup.

In an excerpt from an upcoming book by famed professional gambler Billy Walters, it’s alleged Mickelson, 53, has placed thousands of bets between $100,000-$200,000 on football, basketball and baseball games over the years. In total, Walters estimates Mickelson lost roughly $100 million with the wagers.

“The only other person I know who surpassed that kind of volume is me,” Walters writes in his new book, Gambler: Secrets from a Life of Risk, according to NBC News.

Walters, a Las Vegas businessman who ESPN credits as perhaps the most accomplished American gambler of all time, will release the book later this month. 

Phil Mickelson of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 18, 2023
Phil Mickelson.

Andy Lyons/Getty

Walters and Mickelson, once longtime friends, reportedly had a falling out during a federal investigation into stock trades they both made. Walters was convicted for insider trading in April 2017, according to The Washington Post, and blamed Mickelson for not testifying to defend him.

A spokesperson for Mickelson did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Walter’s book, though the golfer told Golf Digest on Thursday he “never bet on the Ryder Cup.”

“While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game,” Mickelson told the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The allegations that Mickelson bet on a golf tournament he played in drew criticism and jokes from others around the golf community this week, including four-time major championship winner Rory McIlroy, who has often chirped back-and-forth with Mickelson in the press since the veteran golfer joined LIV Golf, a Saudi Arabian rival league to the PGA Tour, last year.

“At least he can bet on the Ryder Cup this year because he won't be a part of it," McIlroy said at a news conference Thursday.

Phil Mickelson of the United States lines up a putt on the eighth green during the third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club
Phil Mickelson.

Christian Petersen/Getty

Mickelson first opened up about his gambling addiction in an interview with Sports Illustrated last year.

“My gambling got to a point of being reckless and embarrassing,” Mickelson said. “I had to address it. And I’ve been addressing it for a number of years. And for hundreds of hours of therapy. I feel good where I’m at there. My family and I are and have been financially secure for some time.”

He added: “Gambling has been part of my life ever since I can remember. But about a decade ago is when I would say it became reckless. It’s embarrassing. I don’t like that people know. The fact is I’ve been dealing with it for some time. Amy has been very supportive of it and with me and the process. We’re at place after many years where I feel comfortable with where that is. It isn’t a threat to me or my financial security. It was just a number of poor decisions.’’

Related Articles
New Kobe Bryant Sneaker, 8 Protro, Designed by Vanessa Bryant, Released By Nike
Nike Unveils New Kobe Bryant 8 Protro Sneaker Designed by Vanessa Bryant
Michael Lorenzen #22 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch
Phillies’ Michael Lorenzen Throws No-Hitter in His Home Debut as Mom and Wife Have Best Reaction in the Stands
Shaquille ONeal Teases New Thotdaddy Album as He Dons Mullet Wig
Shaquille O’Neal Teases Debut 'Dubstep Dad' Album as He Dons Mullet Wig
Jon Rahm
Golfer Jon Rahm's Big Request for PGA Tour Is to 'Have a Freaking Porta Potty on Every Hole'
Josh Sills
Eagles' Josh Sills Speaks Out After Being Acquitted of Rape and Kidnapping Charges: 'It's Been Very Daunting'
Alex Morgan of USA poses for a photo with her VISA Player of the Match award after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
Alex Morgan Says USWNT Loss ‘Hurts,' Emphasizes That Team 'Poured Everything into This World Cup'
Megan Rapinoe #15of the United States is introduced during a post game ceremony after an international friendly against Wales at PayPal Park
Megan Rapinoe Says Goodbye to USWNT in Farewell Post After World Cup Loss: ‘It Has Been My Honor’
Anthony Edwards (1) of the Minnesota Timberwolves stands during a break in action in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets
NBA Fines Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards $50,000 for 'Recklessly Swinging' Chair
Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the sidelines after being injured during the first half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)"nNo licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game
Former NFL Player Bashaud Breeland Arrested, Accused of Possessing Drugs, Guns and Stolen Vehicle: Report
Peter Foley, U.S. Snowboarding Head Coach, watches training prior to snowboard cross qualification during the Sprint U.S. Grand Prix at The Canyons Ski Resort
Longtime U.S. Snowboard Coach Peter Foley Suspended 10 Years for Sexual Misconduct
Aaron Rodgers Nervously Introduces Himself to Liev Schreiber, Calls Him the Voice of God
Aaron Rodgers Excitedly Meets Liev Schreiber at Jets Training Camp: 'It's the Voice of God!'
Today, Republic FC announced Daâvian Kimbrough, a member of the clubâs youth development academy, has signed his first professional contract making him eligible to compete for the clubâs first team. In signing his first professional contract, Daâvian is the youngest professional athlete in American team sports history (13 years, 5 months, 13 days).
13-Year-Old Da'vian Kimbrough Becomes Youngest Pro Athlete in U.S. History: ‘A Remarkable Talent’
Caroline Wozniacki Tennis Montreal 08 08 23
Caroline Wozniacki Returns to Tennis with a Win: ‘3 Years, 8 Months, 2 Kids Later! We Are Back Baby!’
Image
Johnny Manziel Says He's 'Closing the Chapter' on Football: ‘I Have So Much Life Left to Live’ (Exclusive)
Usain Shows Support to Jamaican Team
Usain Bolt Honors Jamaican Women’s Soccer Team After Dream World Cup Run Ends: ‘You Made Us All Proud’
Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown emcees the pregame activities during the teams home opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 7
Baltimore Orioles Slammed for ‘Horrendous Decision’ to Suspend Announcer Who Mentioned Losses: ‘Just a Shame’