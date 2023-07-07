PhD Grad Surprised with Celebratory Gift Registry: 'We Shouldn’t Only Reward Women for Marriage and Babies'

Danielle Greene, 33, tells PEOPLE she initially resisted her college roommate's suggestion on how to honor the achievement

By Laura Barcella
Published on July 7, 2023 11:24AM EDT
Danielle Greene Stanford PhD Student Surprised with Gift Registry at Graduation.
Danielle Greene - Stanford graduation. Photo:

Danielle Greene

When Danielle Greene was preparing for her recent graduation from her Stanford PhD program, she wasn’t necessarily expecting gifts — and certainly wasn’t expecting a surprise gift registry set up in her name. But one of her closest friends surprised her by suggesting exactly that.

“My freshman roommate and bestie made a gift registry to congratulate me for graduating with my PhD, because 'we shouldn't only reward women for marriage and babies' and distributed it to everyone who RSVPd to my defense. Y'all… I…," Greene wrote in a Tweet earlier this month that has since gone viral.

"The way the people in my life love and show up for me. It’s truly unmatched," she added.

The 33-year-old, who just got her doctorate in education in a program focusing on race and inequality in education, tells PEOPLE she was taken aback by the untraditional offer when her freshman-year college roommate, Liz Powell, first mentioned it via text in December.

"I was like, 'Yeah, don’t do that," Greene says. "I saw it as being associated with people who are getting married or having babies."

"But we had a really good, genuine conversion about how there are other significant thing that happen in your life that you need support for from your community. It's about transitions in your life, moving forward to the next stage," she explains. "A doctorate is one of those things."

Danielle Greene Stanford PhD Student Surprised with Gift Registry at Graduation.
Danielle Greene and college roommate Liz Powell.

Danielle Greene

Greene worked toward her PhD for more than five years and her dissertation focused on majority-Black schools and why they are mired with a higher rate of closures.

Her years of dedication weren't lost on Powell, who wanted to celebrate her friend's massive achievement.

"I had put everything on hold. [Powell] wanted to support me. She said, 'You worked really hard for this, what better way [to celebrate you] than to give you exactly what you want or need?'" the recent grad says.

Right away, the social media post got a big reaction.

"I tweeted it, put down my phone and walked away. When I came back, it was bananas," she says, adding that while reactions have "overwhelmingly" been positive, some misinterpreted the intent behind Powell's registry.

Danielle Greene Stanford PhD Student Surprised with Gift Registry at Graduation.
Danielle Greene graduating.

Danielle Greene

Some people responded by saying "we don't celebrate men" in this way, which Greene says "feels like a willful misinterpretation of what it was about."

In American culture, women are mostly "viewed in relationship with other people, and our greatest achievements are supposed to be marriage and children. That's what we are encouraged to prioritize above all else," she notes.

Greene told Buzzfeed she's known Powell since 2008.

"She’s always been an incredibly sweet person," she told the outlet. "So while I was surprised when she teamed up with another friend and my fiancé and asked me to make a list of things I wanted."

Greene now believes launching a registry can be a concrete way to support anyone entering a new stage of life.

"There are big transitions in life that aren’t connected to marriage or babies; maybe it’s a degree or starting your own business," she tells PEOPLE.

Danielle Greene Stanford PhD Student Surprised with Gift Registry at Graduation.
Danielle Greene and friend Liz Powell.

Danielle Greene

"Giving people the things that they need in a really intentional way is one of the smallest ways that we can kind of show up and be in community together. So, I think that yes, if you get your doctorate, absolutely, gift registry. If you open a new business or close on a home or you know, anything, it's really up to you," she said during an interview with Good Morning America.

Greene hasn't publicly shared the link to the registry, though well-wishers have asked for it.

"The registry is attached to my address and people on the internet can be extremely crazy," she tells PEOPLE, adding with a laugh, "But if anyone wants to help me turn my dissertation into a book, let me know."

