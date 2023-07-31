Pharrell Williams Details Making a Custom Tour Look for Beyoncé: 'Powerful Spirit Is Meant to Move'

The Louis Vuitton Men’s creative director crafted a studded jumpsuit for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

By
Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

Updated on July 31, 2023 05:25PM EDT
Pharrell Williams Details Making Louis Vuitton Jumpsuit for BeyoncÃ©: 'I've Known This Person For Many Lives'
Pharrell Williams and Beyoncé. Photo:

Swan Gallet/WWD via GettyMason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty

As Beyoncé travels the globe on her Renaissance World Tour, she’s been showing off some incredible designer looks. And one of these ensembles, a custom Louis Vuitton jumpsuit, happens to have been designed by her friend Pharrell Williams, in his new role at Louis Vuitton. 

In an Instagram video posted on Sunday, the singer and creative director for Louis Vuitton Men’s, 50, detailed the process of making a jewel-studded black jumpsuit for Queen Bey, 41, who pairs the outfit with an oversized silver hat while performing her song “Formation.” 

“Beyoncé is a rare spirit,” Williams opened the video. “The idea that I know her as a human being and have known her for all this time and our connection, I feel like I’ve known this person for many lives.”

When it came to crafting the custom look, Williams kept Beyonce’s body and silhouette top of mind: “The idea here was to give her something that allows her body to set the template. Not only its shape and its form, which is basically informed by her spirit. Your body is literally a spiritual encasement. Continue to celebrate her shape and her form, but also make her feel free at the same time.”

Williams also noted that the jumpsuit was made for someone “who is royal in her spirit.”

“Everything was designed with an intention that a true, rare, very powerful spirit is meant to move,” Williams concluded. 

According to a release from Louis Vuitton, Williams also created custom coordinating looks for Beyoncé's 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who's joined her on stage during the tour, as well as her backup dancers.

The “Get Lucky” singer was named creative director for Louis Vuitton in February, following the death of designer Virgil Abloh two years prior. Williams' first runway show took place in Paris in June; there, he focused on camouflage-inspired prints. 

Front row at that June runway show were Beyoncé and her husband JAY-Z, making a quick pit stop while her tour was in Europe. There, the “Break My Soul” singer reunited with Zendaya, whom she last worked with on her visual album Lemonade

Other front row attendees at Williams’ star-studded show included Jared Leto, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s looks continue to stun as her Renaissance World Tour marches on. With Tiffany & Co. named as the official jeweler of the tour, the singer debuted a specialty diamond-encrusted in-ear monitor, which is blinged out with 4.5 carats of diamonds. 

On Juneteenth, the “PURE/HONEY” singer wore all Black designers, including her own Ivy Park fashion label.

