Pharrell Supported By All Four Kids at His First Louis Vuitton Show as Men's Creative Director

Pharrell Williams is feeling the love from his kids.

On Tuesday, the singer-producer, 50, made his debut as Louis Vuitton's newest Men's Creative Director at the fashion house's latest show. While the event was stacked with celebrity guests, the real VIPs were Pharrell's four kids.

In a reel posted to Instagram by photographer Stephane Feugere, the "Happy" singer posed with his four kids — 5-year-old triplets and son Rocket, 14 — and his wife Helen Lasichanh, 42.

The family of five smiled together and wore matching green Louis Vuitton suits.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

In August, Williams made a rare appearance with son Rocket at a Yankees Game. The father-son duo threw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of the Yankees' Subway Series opener against the New York Mets.

In October 2021, the singer shared another rare family photo with wife Lasichanh and Rocket during a trip to Egypt. "Lotus Enzymes," Williams wrote in the caption, referring to a popular ingredient in his skincare line Humanrace.

Williams and Lasichanh welcomed Rocket in 2008, later getting married in 2013. Although the couple rarely posts photos of their kids, Williams dedicated the song "Rocket's Theme" to their son, from the soundtrack of 2010's Despicable Me.

Williams also explained the meaning of Rocket's name to Oprah Winfrey in 2014. "Metaphorically, it was because of Stevie Wonder's 'Rocket Love,' Elton John's 'Rocket Man,' and Herbie Hancock's 'Rocket,' " he said at the time. "All of my favorite musicians."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

"In the same way the Indians named their children after a force or animal or element, we named him after a man-made machine that was meant to go up, meant to ascend," Williams added.

While Williams has opened up about how much he loves spending time with his children in interviews, he and his wife largely keep their private lives out of the public eye. The singer has not publicly announced the names of their triplets.

Despite remaining relatively private, Williams has shared some anecdotes from his life as a father to triplets. During an interview with Today in July 2017, he was asked about changing diapers and gave Lasichanh all the credit.

"My wife is SEAL Team Six — there's nothing she can't do," the "Beautiful" singer said.