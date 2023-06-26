Pharrell Supported By All Four Kids at His First Louis Vuitton Show as Men's Creative Director

The singer-producer shares his four kids with wife Helen Lasichanh

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 26, 2023 04:33PM EDT
Pharrell Williams, Helen Lasichanh (R) and Rocket Williams (L), wife and son of fashion designer Pharrell Williams, pose for a photocall at the Louis Vuitton Menswear
Photo:

 JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty; STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty 

Pharrell Williams is feeling the love from his kids.

On Tuesday, the singer-producer, 50, made his debut as Louis Vuitton's newest Men's Creative Director at the fashion house's latest show. While the event was stacked with celebrity guests, the real VIPs were Pharrell's four kids.

In a reel posted to Instagram by photographer Stephane Feugere, the "Happy" singer posed with his four kids — 5-year-old triplets and son Rocket, 14 — and his wife Helen Lasichanh, 42.

The family of five smiled together and wore matching green Louis Vuitton suits.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Pharrell Williams

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

In August, Williams made a rare appearance with son Rocket at a Yankees Game. The father-son duo threw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of the Yankees' Subway Series opener against the New York Mets.

In October 2021, the singer shared another rare family photo with wife Lasichanh and Rocket during a trip to Egypt. "Lotus Enzymes," Williams wrote in the caption, referring to a popular ingredient in his skincare line Humanrace.

Williams and Lasichanh welcomed Rocket in 2008, later getting married in 2013. Although the couple rarely posts photos of their kids, Williams dedicated the song "Rocket's Theme" to their son, from the soundtrack of 2010's Despicable Me.

Williams also explained the meaning of Rocket's name to Oprah Winfrey in 2014. "Metaphorically, it was because of Stevie Wonder's 'Rocket Love,' Elton John's 'Rocket Man,' and Herbie Hancock's 'Rocket,' " he said at the time. "All of my favorite musicians."

Helen Lasichanh, Rocket Ayer Williams, and Pharrell Williams attend Storytellers â Pharrell Williams With Minya Oh during the 2022 Tribeca Festivalat BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 10, 2022 in New York City
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

"In the same way the Indians named their children after a force or animal or element, we named him after a man-made machine that was meant to go up, meant to ascend," Williams added.

While Williams has opened up about how much he loves spending time with his children in interviews, he and his wife largely keep their private lives out of the public eye. The singer has not publicly announced the names of their triplets.

Despite remaining relatively private, Williams has shared some anecdotes from his life as a father to triplets. During an interview with Today in July 2017, he was asked about changing diapers and gave Lasichanh all the credit.

"My wife is SEAL Team Six — there's nothing she can't do," the "Beautiful" singer said.

Related Articles
Teresa Giudice Celebrates as Two of Her Daughters Graduate in One Weekend
Teresa Giudice Celebrates as Two of Her Daughters Graduate in One Weekend: 'So Proud'
mahomes beach day
Brittany Mahomes Shares Photo of Daughter, 2, Wearing Louis Vuitton Sunhat for Beach Day: 'Our Angel'
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Kids Only Want to Listen to Her Music So They Can Say Curse Words
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
John Krasinski Praises Wife Emily Blunt for Her 'Support': 'She's the Hero at Home for Sure'
Nick Cannon and Golden Cannon pose for photos at LEGOLAND California
Nick Cannon Is Preparing to Tell Son, 6, Kids He's Met Are His Siblings: 'Nobody Talks About It'
Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo Reveals He Spent $30,000 on Son Jason's 2nd Birthday Party: 'It Was Pretty Big'
Leah Messer's Daughters Look Grown Up as They Pose with Mom Ahead of Addie's Christmas Program
Leah Messer Wants to 'Break the Cycle' of Teen Pregnancy in Her Family: 'Just Open Conversation'
Tom Brady and Sons Ben and Jack Jump off a Yacht into the Sea in Greece
Tom Brady and Sons Ben and Jack Take Turns Jumping off a Yacht into the Sea on Grecian Vacation
Katherine Schwarzenegger Recalls Being 'Embarrassed' When Dad Arnold Took Her to School in Hummer: 'Not My Vibe'
Katherine Schwarzenegger Says She Was 'Mortified' When Dad Arnold Dropped Her Off at School in Hummer
Kendra Wilkinson Shares Rare Photo with Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah on Hawaiian Holiday Trip
Kendra Wilkinson Says Her Kids Gave Her 'Purpose to Stay Alive' After Losing Reality Show
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
Bronny James Will Wear No. 6 at USC — the Same Basketball Number as Father LeBron
Jacky Oh and DC Young Flyâs 3 Kids
All About Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly's 3 Kids
madonna kids graduation
Madonna Celebrates 10-Year-Old Twin Daughters Stella and Estere's Graduation: '2 Kweens'
Jared Leto attends the Givenchy Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2023
Jared Leto Rocks Bleached Brows and No Shirt for the Givenchy Fashion Show
Lebron James and Rihanna
LeBron James Rubs Pregnant Rihanna's Baby Bump at Louis Vuitton Show — See the Sweet Moment!
Naomi Campell attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023
The Coolest Part of Naomi Campbell’s Louis Vuitton Show Look Was Actually Her Hair