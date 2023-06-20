Pharrell Williams' First Show for Louis Vuitton Had the Most Starry Front Row Ever — See Who Was There

See all of the big names in fashion, music, and Hollywood who took in the 74 looks with a front-row view.

Pharrell Williams ’ debut show as the creative director of Louis Vuitton on Tuesday featured camouflage-inspired print, suits with shorts, and plenty of star power.

Beyoncé Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Beyoncé wore a monochromatic yellow suit and sported a Louis Vuitton bag. She also rocked her wide sunglasses for the entirety of the show. The star, 41, took a detour from the European leg of her Renaissance Tour to see the exclusive show.



JAY-Z Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty JAY-Z coordinated with his wife Beyoncé’s tailored look, wearing a three-piece suit with the jacket over his shoulders. The suit featured the camouflage-inspired print that dominated the runway show. The rapper and producer, 53, also kept his shades on during the show.

Jared Leto Victor Boyko/Getty Jared Leto paired an all-white tailored coat with his colorful hair and makeup look. The actor, 51, sported electric-blue tresses with red and yellow eye makeup. He also posed for photos on an electric scooter before the show began.

Kim Kardashian Victor Boyko/Getty Kim Kardashian kept it comfortable and casual in her bold look for the show. She wore the digitized camouflage print that was introduced in the Spring 2024 collection. The SKIMS founder, 42, embraced athleisure by pairing an athletic-style bra top and leggings with an oversized, fuzzy fanny pack and high heels.