Lifestyle Style Pharrell Williams' First Show for Louis Vuitton Had the Most Starry Front Row Ever — See Who Was There Stars like Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Zendaya and more were in attendance to support Williams By Kaitlyn Huamani Kaitlyn Huamani Kaitlyn Huamani is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has previously worked at local independent newspapers and her student-led publication at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the editor of Arts, Culture and Entertainment and is obtaining a degree in journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on June 20, 2023 11:55PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Pharrell Williams’ debut show as the creative director of Louis Vuitton on Tuesday featured camouflage-inspired print, suits with shorts, and plenty of star power. Friends of Williams and giants in the fashion industry including Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian and Jared Leto were front-row attendees at the Paris show. See all of the big names in fashion, music, and Hollywood who took in the 74 looks with a front-row view. Pharrell Williams Named Men's Creative Director at Louis Vuitton, Succeeding Virgil Abloh Beyoncé Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Beyoncé wore a monochromatic yellow suit and sported a Louis Vuitton bag. She also rocked her wide sunglasses for the entirety of the show. The star, 41, took a detour from the European leg of her Renaissance Tour to see the exclusive show. JAY-Z Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty JAY-Z coordinated with his wife Beyoncé’s tailored look, wearing a three-piece suit with the jacket over his shoulders. The suit featured the camouflage-inspired print that dominated the runway show. The rapper and producer, 53, also kept his shades on during the show. Zendaya STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Zendaya, coming off of an exciting day with the trailer for her new film, Challengers, dropping in the morning, rocked a bedazzled matching set with a collared shirt and flared pants. The Euphoria actress, 26, was recently announced as Louis Vuitton’s newest house ambassador and the face of the iconic Capucines bag. Zendaya Officially Joins Louis Vuitton as House Ambassador Following Fan Speculation — See Her Debut! Jared Leto Victor Boyko/Getty Jared Leto paired an all-white tailored coat with his colorful hair and makeup look. The actor, 51, sported electric-blue tresses with red and yellow eye makeup. He also posed for photos on an electric scooter before the show began. Kim Kardashian Victor Boyko/Getty Kim Kardashian kept it comfortable and casual in her bold look for the show. She wore the digitized camouflage print that was introduced in the Spring 2024 collection. The SKIMS founder, 42, embraced athleisure by pairing an athletic-style bra top and leggings with an oversized, fuzzy fanny pack and high heels. Rihanna Rihanna. Aissaoui Nacer/SplashNews.com Fresh off of her Louis Vuitton campaign dropping days prior to the show, Rihanna wore a baby-bump baring denim jumpsuit with a matching bra top in the new camouflage-inspired print seen on the runway. The singer and fashion entrepreneur, 35, coordinated her look with her partner A$AP Rocky’s denim ensemble. A$AP Rocky ASAP Rocky. Aissaoui Nacer/SplashNews.com Rapper A$AP Rocky’s all-denim look featured embroidery with the Louis Vuitton logo and a beanie with pearl details in an outfit that perfectly complemented his partner Rihanna’s look. The duo is known for their fashionable coordinating looks, and this parents-night-out was no exception. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Pose in Coordinating Outfits at Fenty Beauty Event in L.A.