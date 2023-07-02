Phaedra Parks Has Three Rules for Raising Her Sons: ‘Be Respectful, Clean Up and Be Grateful'

Phaedra Parks does not mess around when it comes to raising her two boys.

The Married to Medicine star exclusively opened up to PEOPLE about her fair but firm parenting style with sons Ayden, 13, and Dylan, 10.

"I have three rules for my sons," Parks, 49, tells PEOPLE. "Be respectful of adults, yes and no ma’am all the time. My second rule is clean up behind yourself. And the last thing is be grateful."

And the mom of two says she is not a pushover, especially if her boys don't pick up after themselves.

"I definitely will take their phone away and follow through with that because I worked too hard for them not to appreciate. Of course, we have a housekeeper," she laughs, "but I want them to know!"

Paras Griffin/Getty

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum also shared who she and her kids, who she shares with ex-husband Apollo Nida, have been hanging with from the Bravo franchise as of late.

"I’m friends with all of them. A lot of people come to visit and hang out, not all the time, but frequently enough," she says. "Shamea Morton from [Atlanta] Housewives. We go to basketball games with her. She's a sweetheart. And of course, my girl Brandi Glanville has come down [to Atlanta]. We're going to do a little trip with our boys hopefully this summer because she has two boys as well."

"I love Brandi. I just adore Brandi, she's a wild child," Parks adds. "My boys, they love Brandi. They think she's so funny. They think she's absolutely hilarious."

Pixie Productions

Earlier this month, Parks took her sons to the wellness-focused ette hotel in Kissimmee, Florida near Orlando for a spa getaway and culinary experience by Akira Back — complete with over-the-top mocktails.

"They can be a bit bougie," Parks joked to PEOPLE in an earlier interview, adding that she is proud that her sons have developed an appreciation for creativity and different cultures.

"They have great manners. I'm very proud to call them mine," she says of Ayden and Dylan, who have become foodies in their own right.

Pixie Productions

"They've had their passport since birth. They've been to Paris, they've been to London, they've been to Cuba," Parks continued. "Dylan loves all Asian countries. That's his big thing. My eldest son Ayden loves Paris because he thinks he can speak French well," Parks teased.

The Bravo star explained that the getaway was also a "continued birthday celebration" for Ayden, who turned 13 on May 21. The boys enjoyed a visit to Fun Spot America amusement park as a Disney alternative — and a sunset wildlife tour.

Aside from the fancy mocktails, the guys really loved seeing the city's fireworks display from the hotel.

"Seeing all the fireworks on the roof was really freaking cool," added Parks.

