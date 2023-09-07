Watch Peyton Manning Prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics with a Giant Flying Baguette — and Plenty of Wine

Armed with a glass of red wine and a giant baguette, Peyton Manning is ready for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The 47-year-old former NFL star and his selection of famous French treats teamed up with NBC Universal to promote the network's coverage of the 2024 Olympic Games, which begin July 26 in Paris, France.

As Manning rides into view on a giant baguette to open the spot, he welcomes viewers to Paris, "home to French bread, wine, and now, the Olympics," he announces.

The spot then takes Manning into a conference room, where the beloved athlete tries to sell a table of marketing executives on his carb-filled idea of riding a flying baguette to promote the games.

The big flying baguette blimp doesn't go over well with the fictional marketing team, though, and Manning's appearance in the spot ends with him saying, "Remind me never to pitch bread stuff again," on a phone call after the meeting.

Manning tells PEOPLE that he's "excited" for the Paris Olympics.

“I have always been a big fan of the Olympics and we root hard for Team USA competing against the best in the world.”

The 2024 Games will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics, along with the 1900 and 1924 editions. That ties the city with London for the most as a Summer Games host.

Since he retired from the NFL, Manning has enjoyed exploring opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Manning's NBC promo comes during the same week as another hilarious campaign starring the former football player.

To promote the third season of ManningCast, co-hosted with his brother Eli, the Mannings held auditions for a third host slot on their popular series, meeting with celebrities like DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne and star athletes like Mike Tyson and LSU's Olivia Dunne.

When the fictionalized auditions go poorly, Tom Brady (who will experience his first NFL season post-retirement this year) is shown seated in the audition waiting room with an adorable golden retriever.

"No, I didn't get the ManningCast job," Brady, 45, says on a phone call before ominous music begins. "I guess I'll just come back and play football again."

