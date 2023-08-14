Peyton Manning Will Call Plays as a Professor at the University of Tennessee This Fall

Peyton Manning is going back to school — to be a professor!



The University of Tennessee, Knoxville announced on Monday that the 47-year-old former NFL quarterback has been appointed a professor of practice in its College of Communication and Information.

Manning, who graduated from the school in three years in 1997 and sported a 3.61 GPA in speech communications while doing so, will “join select classes during the academic year as a featured expert” beginning this fall, the school said.

“My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily,” Manning said. “I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers.”

His younger brother and fellow two-time Super Bowl champ Eli wasn't as impressed with the announcement, however. Eli, a University of Mississippi grad, retweeted the news and joked it would be an "Easy A!!!"

The ManningCast co-host has long been a fan of his alma mater, and has given back, both in time and through his philanthropy.

During the pandemic in 2020, he surprised Dr. John Haas’ communications students when he hopped on a Zoom class.



In a video shared by the university, Manning is first identified as “Mr. Thompson,” and admonished for joining the virtual class late. Manning then appeared on the call, and apologized for his tardiness.

“It’s been a while. It’s been at least since 1996 or 7 since I’ve been in a class,” the two-time Super Bowl champ said, causing several students to make shocked faces at his appearance.

Manning then offered the class some encouragement, as many of the senior-year students were finishing up their studies during COVID.



“Be thankful for what you have and just know the University of Tennessee is proud of you and is going to support you every way you can,” he said at the time.

In 2018, Manning donated $1 million to UT to establish the John Haas Student Experimental Learning Endowment in honor of one of his favorite professors.

