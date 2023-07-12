PewDiePie and Wife Marzia Welcome First Baby

PewDiePie and his wife Marzia are parents.

On Wednesday, the YouTuber, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, and his wife Marzia, 30, announced that they had welcomed their first baby by posting a joint Instagram.

In the photos, the family of three poses with their newborn, whom they've named Björn.

"11/07/2023 Welcome to the family, little Björn 🐻 ❤️," they captioned the series of pictures.

Marzia Kjellberg/Instagram

In July, the 33-year-old streamer became embroiled in a controversy after appearing to mock a TikTok creator who is deaf. The YouTuber — who has caused a number of controversies over the years — posted a video on his channel titled "My Dog Cringes at TikToks," in which he shared his reaction to a number of videos he found "cringe," including a clip from one of Scarlet May's videos where she utilizes both English and American Sign Language.

In a pinned comment on his YouTube video, PewDiePie apologized, saying he "had no clue she was deaf, but kinda dumb of me to not realize."

"Still watching through the clip I only poked fun of her long nails," he continued, adding that "making my dog's paws move was poking at people always dancing or doing some move on tiktok, which is an ongoing theme in the whole video)."

"Anyway honest mistake, my bad," he wrote, noting that he had edited out the clip of May.

In 2020, PewDiePie became the first YouTube channel to reach 10 billion views.

In 2019, Kjellberg married his wife Marzia, who is a former beauty vlogger on YouTuber. “We are married!!!” he wrote alongside several pictures from ceremony that he posted to Twitter. “I’m the happiest I can be. I’m so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman.”

The YouTube stars tied the knot in a private London ceremony surrounded by friends and family.