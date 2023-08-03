Petting a Dog for Just a Few Minutes Can Reduce Stress and Increase Happy Hormones

Interacting with a dog for even a short time can decrease levels of the stress hormone cortisol, say experts

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 3, 2023 03:09PM EDT
A man's hand is stroking a dog
Photo:

Getty Images

Dogs provide more than just companionship.

Interacting with dogs — whether yours or someone else's — has a positive impact on a person’s mental health, Nancy Gee, a psychology professor and director of the Center for Human-Animal Interaction at Virginia Commonwealth University told NPR.

“I think it is safe to say that animals are beneficial to our mental and physical health," Gee said, telling the outlet that spending 5 to 20 minutes with a dog can decrease levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

"Also, we see increases in oxytocin, that feel-good kind of bonding hormone," she added. "We see the same thing in the dogs, so the dogs' oxytocin also increases when they interact with a human."

But, she told the outlet, whether a person truly reaps those health benefits depends on whether they are a dog person and how much they “connect” with the animals.

"Pets are not a panacea," she said. "They're not necessarily going to be great for every single person. But for people who really get it, who really connect with the animals, they really can make a big difference.”

Dog lying on woman's lap at home
Dog lying on woman's lap at home being petted.

Getty Images

Gee collaborated on another study that examined the effects of dogs’ impact on 8- and 9-year-old children in the U.K. Kids that were able to interact with dogs in the classroom twice a week reported less stress and improved focus. 

"We actually saw [those effects] one month later,” Gee said. “And there's some evidence that [they] may exist six months later.”

Additional research funded by the National Institutes of Health and the Waltham PetCare Science Institute shows that even short interactions between humans and pets have “really nice effects.”


Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Another researcher, Megan Mueller, who is an associate professor at the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, told NPR of another study, this one done in Canada. It showed that college students not only reported less stress after interacting with a dog briefly, but also experienced fewer feelings of homesickness. Those benefits were even greater when they had greater interactions with the dogs, such as petting them.

Mueller said, "Some of the initial research has shown that physical touch might impact our nervous system in a way that's beneficial.”

Related Articles
mosquito Culex pipiens
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Several States, Experts Encourage Residents to Protect Themselves from Mosquito Bites
Daughter Gets Tattoo for Father After Alzheimer's Diagnosis
Dad with Alzheimer's Moved to Tears by Daughter's Surprise Tattoo in Viral TikTok
Lindsey Vonn at the Thom Browne Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show
Lindsey Vonn Reveals 'One Week Post Surgery' Scars After Knee Operation: 'Don't Look If You're Squeamish'
Desert State Park California
Fungus That Causes 'Valley Fever', a Pneumonia-Like Illness, Is Expected to Spread, Sicken More People: Study
BOTCHED. Dr. Terry Dubrow, Dr. Paul Nassif
'Botched' Doctors Talk 'Most Advanced' Season, Share How Celebrity Plastic Surgery Trends Impact Their Clients (Exclusive)
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A 17-year-old Georgia girl has died after contracting a rare infection. Megan Ebenroth died on July 22. Her mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughterâs life.
17-Year-Old Georgia Girl Dies of Brain-Eating Amoeba After Swimming in Lake
A Hamiltonian beagle dog is drinking water from a bottle.
How Do You Keep Pets Safe in the Summer Heat? A Vet's Hot Weather Safety Tips for Pet Owners
AI detecting 20% more breast cancers from mammograms than traditional screening
AI Can Detect Breast Cancer 20% More Than Standard Screening Methods, Study Finds
Rescue dogs' deaths
12 Rescue Dogs Die After AC Fails in Canines' Trailer on Way to Adoption Event, Nonprofit Says
Erika Jayne Says Menopause â Not Ozempic â Caused Weight Loss
Erika Jayne Says Menopause — Not Ozempic — Led to Her Weight Loss
Tammy Slaton Posts First Photos Since Death of Estranged Husband Caleb Willingham
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Posts First Photos Since Death of Estranged Husband Caleb Willingham
Gigi Bella Hadid 09 16 19
Gigi Hadid Says Sister Bella Has Had ‘Long and Intense’ Treatment for Lyme Disease
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Says She Doesn't Want to Set 'Unrealistic' Body Standards: 'Let's Not Get Crazy'
THE BIG D -- Season:1 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jordan Rodgers, JoJo Fletcher
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Open Up About Why They 'Loved' Getting Real with a Couples' Therapist
Whitney Port posing at beach
Whitney Port Admits She ‘Doesn’t Look Healthy,’ Says Weighing Herself Was an ‘Eye-Opener’
Method Man and 50 Cent for Men's Health
Method Man Faced Depression, Darkness Early in His Career: ‘I Just Wanted to See Light’