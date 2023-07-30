Dogs ‘Can’t Get Enough Of’ These ‘Durable’ Tennis Ball Toys, and They’re on Sale

They’ll keep your dog entertained for hours

Published on July 30, 2023 04:00AM EDT

KONG AirDog Tennis Ball Set Tout
Photo:

People / PetSmart

It can be exhausting to keep up with an energetic dog, especially when you have responsibilities outside your role as a pet parent. This is why you need to master the art of exhausting your pup during playtime, so the rest of your day will be freed up while Fido sleeps off his fetch hangover.

That’s where Kong AirDog Squeaker Tennis Balls come in. The classic tennis ball has a squeaker insert for added entertainment and is ultra-durable (it won’t wear down your dog’s teeth). It’s suited for for light-to-moderate chewers (which means your dog’s teeth won’t wear down the tennis balls either). And, right now, you can get a two-pack of the customer-loved Kong tennis balls for $5, thanks to PetSmart’s July sale. The sale comes to a close at the end of the month, so don’t wait to shop these deals.

Kong AirDog Tennis Ball Squeaker Dog Toy 2-Pack

KONG AirDog Tennis Ball Set Squeaker Dog Toy - 2 Pack

PetSmart

The AirDog Squeaker Tennis Balls come in a pack of two and are made with a special non-abrasive felt so your dog doesn’t chew one apart in mere minutes. Shoppers confirm the toy’s longevity, with one calling the them “durable” and “tough,” and another saying the toys can endure her dog’s “aggressive chewing” (though the brand specifies they’re best for light to medium chewers). A third joked that the ball was “still in one piece” and not in her dog’s “stomach.” That feels like a win in itself. 

In another review, a shopper acknowledged that the toys are “not indestructible but last a long time” and called them a “great value.” And while you might wear out on fetch in under 10 minutes, the tennis balls remain a source of entertainment thanks to the squeaker. “He plays with them for hours, I stocked up on them,” another pet owner commented. 

As part of PetSmart’s July sale, the brand is also discounting other Kong toys, too. There’s a three-pack of the same AirDog Squeaker Tennis Balls for $6, as well as a Kong AirDog Football Squeaker Toy for $6 and the Kong Classic Treat-Dispensing Toy, of course. With the sale ending soon, you don’t want to delay in scooping up these discounts. 

