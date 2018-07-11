Zsa Zsa, Winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest, Dies Two Weeks After Being Crowned

Zsa Zsa, the world’s ugliest dog, has died. She was 9.

The lovable English bulldog’s owner Megan Brainard confirmed the death on Facebook Tuesday.

“She’s been staying over at my dad’s house. He woke up this morning and found her passed away,” Brainard told the Today show how Zsa Zsa died in her sleep.

Calling the passing “devastating,” Brainard also shared how difficult the grieving process will be.

“I’m still in shock … It’s kind of like when she won the World’s Ugliest Dog contest. It’s been two weeks and I still don’t believe it. It’s probably going to be the same with her passing,” said Brainard, who held a special farewell ceremony with her 15-month-old daughter, Mareslie.

Zsa Zsa JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty

At the annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma, California, on June 23, Zsa Zsa slobbered her way to the winner’s circle to win $1,500, a supersized trophy and a trip to New York for media appearances.

Zsa Zsa’s wide stance, teeth-exposing underbite and long tongue helped her beat 13 other pups.

Brainard previously told Today that she got Zsa Zsa from PetFinder.com after the dog was rescued from a puppy mill.

And the proud pet parents also explained to the New York Times why Zsa Zsa was so lovable. “She is just so ugly, she’s beautiful,” she told the newspaper.