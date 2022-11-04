Zosia Mamet Swapped Horses with Kaley Cuoco's Mom — and It's 'Obsessed with Swedish Fish'

Zosia Mamet's horse has an eclectic palate.

In New York Magazine's The Grub Street, which is a reoccurring food diary column from influential people, The Flight Attendant star shared that she recently acquired a new four-legged friend from Kaley Cuoco's mom, Layne.

"When I was filming season two of The Flight Attendant in L.A., I would ride with Kaley Cuoco at her barn," the Girls alum said. "Her mom fell in love with my horse, and I fell in love with one of her horses — so we swapped horses."

Because the horse is "sort of new to being" hers, Mamet has been learning her "snack desires."

"A little while ago, one of the women at this new barn that I'm at told me her horse loves Sour Patch Kids. I was like, 'What?'" she recalled. "I learned that horses have a whole new palate. I'd been feeding my horses apples, carrots — the classic s--- — and now my whole world had been blown open."

"My horsey is obsessed with Swedish Fish, so those are pretty much always around. I grabbed a handful, downed a few myself, and shared them with her," Mamet continued, chronicling her diet.

The horse's other favorite snack? Banana peels. "Now I save my banana peels and bring them to her, because she's so obsessed," she said.

Mamet, whose new book, My First Popsicle: An Anthology of Food and Feelings, is out now, often shares snaps of herself at the barn, and wrote in her essay that she rides almost every single day at her home in Upstate New York. In the photos, she has pictured with two different horses — one brown and one grey spotted. While it is unclear which was the gift from Cuoco's mother, it's clear in both that Mamet truly loves riding.

Cuoco and Mamet play best friends Cassie Bowden and Annie Mouradian on the HBO Max dramedy The Flight Attendant. While working on the series, the two actresses were able to develop a close bond offscreen as well.

Recently, Cuoco revealed that Mamet helped her through her divorce from Karl Cook.

"She basically lived with me the last few months of shooting, we just moved in together, and I don't think I would've gotten to work some days without her," Cuoco said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in April. "I never thought I had to depend on anyone like that before and I really depended on her. She helped me through so much."

In May, the Big Bang Theory alum shared a video of the pair watching themselves in The Flight Attendant's second season finale. Both Cuoco and Mamet teared up seeing their characters' onscreen friendship — even squealing, at one point.

"Are you crying?" Cuoco asked as Mamet replied, "I'm crying!"

"Me too," Cuoco added.