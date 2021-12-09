Zoo Tigers Treated to Scratch-and-Sniff Forest of Giant Candy Canes for the Holidays

These big cats must be on Santa's nice list.

Sumatran tigers Asim and Gaysha recently awoke to find their ZSL London Zoo habitat transformed into a holiday wonderland.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As a gift to the animals and to keep the felines entertained, zookeepers created a festive forest inside the tigers' exhibit by hanging up giant, cat-friendly candy canes on trees.

"Just like pet cats, both Asim and Gaysha love to seek out and roll around in strong scents, so for Christmas this year we created a scented candy cane forest for them out of giant wooden canes and recycled hessian 'Santa sacks' — perfumed with natural seasonal scents such as ginger, nutmeg, and cinnamon," ZSL London Zoo tiger keeper Kate Clark shared in a statement about the interactive decorations.

tiger candy canes Credit: ZSL London Zoo

Unfortunately, only one of the tigers got to enjoy the whole experience. Gaysha was the first to discover the candy canes and other enrichment items and gleefully tore all the decorations down before Asim had a chance to play with them.

"It took Gaysha no time at all to reach up and tear down all our hard work — she's this year's Christmas Grinch, for sure! Luckily Asim still had a great time sniffing out each Santa sack before rubbing himself all over with his favorite festive spices," Clark said of the incident.

tiger candy canes Credit: ZSL London Zoo