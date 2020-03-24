Zoo Miami's Baby Koala Hope Is Here to Spread Joy to the World Once Again

Hope the baby koala first emerged from his mother’s pouch in the middle of Australia’s devastating bushfires, when conservationists were estimating the country’s koala death toll would be in the thousands after the blazes abated.

Hope’s home, Zoo Miami, named the little marsupial Hope to help all animal lovers look to a brighter future for the “functionally extinct” species. Now, fully out of his mom Rinny’s pouch, Hope is here once again to offer a bright spot during the uncertain times caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the world facing unprecedented challenges in the face of this pandemic, we at Zoo Miami wanted to try to lift your spirits by giving you a little bit of ‘Hope.’ ” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post featuring a video of Hope hanging out with his mom.

The Zoo added: ” ‘Hope,’ is our baby koala that was actually born back in May of last year but didn’t make an official exit out of his mother’s pouch until January of this year when we were first able to really see him. He is the first koala born at the zoo in over 20 years and his arrival was a huge celebration for all of us.”

In the adorable clip, Hope can be seen riding on his mom’s back, eating leaves, scratching his ear, and just generally being an absolute ray of joy.

