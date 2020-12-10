Zoo Llamas Destroy and Devour Holiday Decorations Seconds After Keepers Put Them Up

Ande and Dainty are here to disrespect their surroundings.

According to a release from the ZSL London Zoo, keepers recently made an effort to decorate the zoo's llama enclosure with festive holiday wreaths made from edible animal-friendly plants.

While the wreaths were made to eventually be eaten, llamas Ande and Dainty didn't give the zoo's human guests a chance to admire the decorations because they started tucking into them right away.

Footage from the wreath installation shows the animals hilariously tearing into the wreaths while the keepers are still trying to hang them up. And once one of the wreaths is secure on the enclosure's fence, enthusiastic Ande tears it down, throws it in the air, and starts noshing on the leaves right away.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy ZSL London Zoo

"Ande is definitely on the naughty list this year: we made the wreaths out of edible plants and trees growing at the zoo just in case they happened to catch their attention, but we thought our visitors would at least get to see our hard work before they had a nibble or two," zookeeper Hattie Sire said in a statement about the funny, failed experiment.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy ZSL London Zoo

"Rest assured, there are plenty of festive decorations and Christmas fun elsewhere at London Zoo, as we spent lockdown turning our 36-acre site into a festive outdoor wonderland – but we’ve learned our lesson so there won’t be any more decorations placed within Ande’s reach," Sire added.