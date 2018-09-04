The Only Giant Panda Twins in the U.S. Just Turned 2 — and They're Cuter Than Ever

Let them eat cake!

On Friday, giant panda twins Ya Lun and Xi Lun, the only panda twins living in the United States, celebrated their 2nd birthdays a bit early at Zoo Atlanta. The duo, who were born on Sept. 3, 2016, indulged in their favorite treats, cake included.

Unlike the cake you would find at a human birthday party, though, the panda twins’ treats were made of ice and filled with banana slices, all lovingly crafted by their giant panda care team.

Courtesy Zoo Atlanta

Along with these towering cakes, the bears also received enrichment boxes sprinkled with cinnamon and filled with with leafeater biscuits, a regular part of the giant pandas’ diet, according to Zoo Atlanta.

RELATED VIDEO: A 23-Year-Old Panda Gives Birth To Twins!

Courtesy Zoo Atlanta

After investigating their gifts, Ya Lun and Xi Lun spent the rest of their party relaxing and snacking. Sounds like a dream day!

Courtesy Zoo Atlanta

The twins are important residents at Zoo Atlanta, and not just because they are super cute. Fewer than 1,900 giant pandas are estimated to remain in the wild in China’s Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu provinces. Of these, more than 1,200 live inside nature reserves, and eight of these reserves have been supported by Zoo Atlanta. Every panda added to the overall population is a gift.

To help support the pandas and every panda in the world, Zoo Atlanta has contributed more than $10 million to panda conservation efforts and education programs.