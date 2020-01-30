Zoo Asks for Perfume Donations for Their Big Cats Obsessed with Calvin Klein's 'Obsession'

Have a medicine cabinet full of unused fragrances? Get a scent that didn’t suit you as a holiday gift?

The big cats of Banham Zoo in Norfolk, England, want your extra perfumes and colognes. The zoo posted a call for donations on their website asking for “old or unwanted Xmas perfumes.”

“For several years now, zoo keepers all over the world have been aware that scent can play an important part in their enrichment programs, providing animals with opportunities to express natural behaviors and many species, especially big cats, respond very positively to unique scents when sprayed in their enclosures,” the zoo offered as explanation for their request.

To drive the point home, the zoo also included a video in their appeal for perfume donations that shows tigers and leopards contentedly rubbing against and scratching surfaces sprayed with perfume.

According to the zoo, their keepers’ trove of donated scents is starting to run low, so they would appreciate any fragrance donations from guests visiting the zoo.

While the zoo did not set any restrictions on the fragrances they will accept for their tigers and leopards, they did note that their big cats do have preferences when it comes to perfumes.

“Our big cats definitely react positively when scents are used as part of their enrichment program. For some reason Calvin Klein perfume is a huge hit with all big cats but in all honesty any perfumes work well and we do like to offer them a variety of different smells,” the zoo’s animal manager, Mike Woolham, said in a statement.

Those with perfumes and aftershaves clogging up their cabinets are encouraged to drop the fragrances off with the zoo’s admissions department, who will pass the bottles along to the big cat keepers.

Those not able to visit the zoo can mail their smelly donations to Zoo Animal Management, Banham Zoo, Kenninghall Road, Banham, Norfolk, NR16 2HE.