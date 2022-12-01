U.K. Zoo Animals Get Advent Calendars Filled with Crickets, Nutmeg and More

Don't expect to find any chocolate in these advent calendars.

On Nov. 30, the ZSL London Zoo treated some of its residents to their own festive advent calendars filled with treats.

The U.K. zoo's lions, meerkats, and squirrel monkeys all received advent calendars tailor-made for their species.

According to the ZSL London Zoo, Asiatic lions Arya and Bhanu followed an intriguing trail of cinnamon and nutmeg — scents the big cats adore — to a giant wooden calendar filled with lion-friendly surprises.

ZS London Zoo

Meerkats Meko, Penelope, Dracula, and Frank, received an advent calendar packed with crickets to share, while the zoo's Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkeys got a holiday surprise that tested their agility: hanging advent pouches filled with their favorite treats.

None of the animals exhibited much patience when it came to opening their advent calendars. All the critters opted to open most of the numbered containers when they received the calendars instead of spreading out the fun over the first 24 days of December.

"There may not be a chocolate in sight, but like children across the country, the animals couldn't resist opening just one door!" Dan Simmonds, a zoological operations manager, said of furry advent calendar revelers.

ZS London Zoo

"It's the season of giving, and our keepers enjoyed sharing the Christmas spirit with the animals at London Zoo," he added.

Animal lovers can share the fun of advent calendars with their pets too. Now, a wide range of advent calendars for cats and dogs are available to owners looking to share the holiday tradition with their furry friends.