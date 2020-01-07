Zack the 30-Pound 'Chonky Cat' Gets Adopted After Being Put on a Strict Diet

Zack, a 30-pound cat who recently went viral for his hefty weight, has found a forever home.

The Michigan Humane Society announced on Twitter Monday that the 12-year-old domestic shorthair — lovingly dubbed “Chonky Cat” — has been adopted by a new family.

“Guess what? ZACK WAS ADOPTED!” the organization tweeted. “Thanks to everyone who helped get this #chonkycat into a new home.”

According to a video update shared by Michigan Humane Society, staffers at its Howell shelter, where Zack was posted before his adoption, have already started the tubby tabby on a “strict diet” to help him get to a healthier weight.

RELATED: 26-Pound Shelter Cat Named Mr. B Breaks Hearts and the Internet: ‘He’s a Chonk of a Chonk’

“Zack has a long road ahead of him,” the animal rescue said in the clip. “But he won’t be alone.”

The Michigan Humane Society previously said they received “a ton of applications” for Zack’s adoption after they shared his story on social media last year, in which the organization explained to followers that the rotund feline “needs a parent who will help him slim down.”

According to Zack’s adoption bio, he last weighed in at 30.63 pounds.

Image zoom Zack the cat Michigan Humane Society

RELATED: Barsik the 41-Pound Shelter Cat Is ‘Large All Over’ and Ready for a Second Shot at Happiness

“It’s going to take some work to help Zack get to a healthy weight,” the rescue tweeted on New Year’s Eve. “We can’t do it without your support.”

The organization also called on the public to donate to help Zack — who they call “an absolute unit of a cat” — along on his journey.

Prior to Zack’s adoption, the Michigan Humane Society gave followers updates about the cat’s weight loss goals for the new years.

Zack is definitely not skeptical of you keeping all of your 2020 resolutions throughout the year. Not at all. #chonk #chonkycat #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/WkwcXru7e8 — Michigan Humane Society (@mhumane) January 1, 2020

“Zack is definitely not skeptical of you keeping all of your 2020 resolutions throughout the year. Not at all,” the account tweeted on New Year’s Day alongside a picture of the feline, adding the hashtags chonk and chonky cat.

The rescue wrote in another tweet, “Zack knows it’s hard to get #backtowork on January 2, so he wants you to know to stay strong. #CatsOnTwitter #chonk #chonkycat #zackthecat.”