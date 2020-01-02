Zack the 30-Pound Cat Wants an Owner to Help Him Keep His New Year's Resolution to Lose Weight

A 30-pound cat named Zack is looking for an adopter to help him reach his purrfect weight.

On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan Humane Society shared Zack’s story on social media, explaining to viewers that he “needs a parent who will help him slim down.”

The 12-year-old domestic shorthair is currently up for adoption at the organization’s Howell shelter, where their “medical staff is trying to get him to a healthier weight.”

This absolute unit of a cat is Zack. He's available to adopt at our Howell shelter but needs a parent who will help him slim down. He's currently over 30 pounds and our medical staff is trying to get him to a healthier weight.

According to Zack’s adoption bio, he last weighed in at 30.63 pounds.

Over the past few days, the humane society has been giving updates about Zack’s journey on Twitter, and is reportedly sorting through “tons of applications” for the tabby.

The Michigan organization is also calling on the public to donate to help Zack — who they call “an absolute unit of a cat” — along on his journey.

Just like humans have new year’s resolutions — Zack has his own goals and hopes to help others keep theirs too.

“Zack is definitely not skeptical of you keeping all of your 2020 resolutions throughout the year. Not at all,” the account wrote Wednesday alongside a picture of Zack, adding the hashtags chonk and chonky cat.

Zack is definitely not skeptical of you keeping all of your 2020 resolutions throughout the year. Not at all.

“Zack knows it’s hard to get #backtowork on January 2, so he wants you to know to stay strong,” the organization wrote in another post Thursday.

Those keeping up with Zack on social media have been eager to hear how he’s doing, sending him words of encouragement to help him stay happy.

“We’d love to see Zack’s fitness journey. This could be an inspiration for all of us,” the Troy Michigan Police Department tweeted to the organization.

“Zack, you can do it. Lots of greens in your diet,” another user wrote.

For more information on Zack’s journey, or to submit an application, visit the Michigan Humane Society‘s website.