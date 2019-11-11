Lady and the Tramp Star Yvette Nicole Brown Adopts Adorable Canine Actor from the Remake

Aunt Sarah in Lady and the Tramp might hate dogs, but Yvette Nicole Brown, who plays the character in the new remake of the canine classic, sure doesn’t!

PEOPLE caught up with the actress, 48, at The Lion King premiere this summer to talk about her new film and new pup Mister Harley Brown — a canine double in Disney+’s live-action take on Lady and the Tramp.

“Sarah don’t like dogs. Yvette does,” she said with a grin. “Every day on set, I had to yell at beautiful, innocent puppies, which was horrible for me as a person but I think it was hilarious.”

All of the dogs featured in Lady and the Tramp are rescue dogs and though Brown had to spend her time on set being mean to the pooches, once filming was over she was able to take one home.

Image zoom Yvette Nicole Brown and Mister Harley Brown Mister Harley Brown Instagram

RELATED: New Lady and the Tramp Trailer Recreates Iconic Spaghetti and Meatball Scene

“[The trainer] didn’t just let people grab a dog,” she said. “She watched you the entire run of the show and at the end she goes, ‘I think I have your dog.’ I said ‘Oh! Who is it?’ and she says, “Harley is your dog.’ “

“She was 100% right,” she continued. “Harley is my dog. I love him. He’s a maniac, but I love him.”

Since getting Mister Harley Brown last December, fans of the Community actress have received cute updates on the duo through Mister Harley’s own Instagram page!

“This is one of my first pics with my mommy ever!” one post with a photo of the two on set reads. “She was technically still ‘deciding’ if she wanted to adopt me but that smile says she already knew that my forever home would be with her. I [sic] so glad she played #AuntSarah! Otherwise, we never would’ve met! 🐶❤️”

The adorable pup already has over 2,700 followers!

Not only was Mister Harley a great double in the film, but with his fashion sense, he’s already “costume fitting” for a hopeful war movie role.

“I’m really into camo and so Harley Brown has a camo pumper coat, and a camo leash, and a camo doggy bag holder,” Brown laughs. “He’s ready. If there’s a war, he’s ready!”

RELATED: How the Lady and the Tramp Remake’s Scruffy Star Went From Kill Shelter Dog to Leading Man

Like Mister Harley, the film’s lead star Monty was also a rescue. Monty was saved by HALO Animal Rescue before being adopted by the Lady and the Tramp trainers.

Image zoom Jenny Gage + Tom Betterton

“Once we started turning our attention to casting the main dogs, in that same breath we said, ‘We need to rescue as many of these dogs as we can.'” Brigham Taylor, the movie’s producer told PEOPLE in August. “Tramp, certainly had to be a rescue.”

Catch the adorable pups in the remake exclusively on Disney+ on Nov. 12.