An injured serpent eagle flew into Renante Balbuena's car while he was filming a video in the Philippines, and luckily the man knew how to help the bird

YouTuber Captures Moment Injured Wild Bird Flies into His Car Through Window: 'I Was in Shock'

The unbelievable moment an injured serpent eagle flew into a YouTuber's moving vehicle was captured on camera.

Renante Balbuena, 33, was filming his first-ever vlog while on holiday in Rizal, Philippines.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Balbuena turned on his camera to take some video of the country's beautiful mountains and nature for his YouTube channel when the bird crashed into his car.

"I set up the GoPro inside my car and started describing my vacation, then out of nowhere, the bird crashed through my car!" Balbuena, a restaurant and hotel server from Charleston, South Carolina, told SWNS.

"I was in shock for a few seconds, but I knew it wouldn't hurt me. I was just trying to understand why on earth a bird would fly into my car!" he added.

After regaining his composure, Balbuena noticed that the bird in his vehicle was injured and found that the eagle's left wing was wounded and missing a few primary feathers.

Injured Serpent Eagle Flies into Moving Car Credit: swns

"I closed the window, so he didn't injure himself more and grabbed a towel I had in my backseat to wrap him up," Balbuena said. "I put it on my legs and went home to get in touch with my cousin, who is a vet."

"My cousin prescribed some medicine for it whilst I cleaned the wound and tried to feed it," the YouTuber said.

After a few days of dedicated care, the eagle's health began to improve, and the bird started eating regularly.

"I found out online that he was a Philippines Serpent Eagle, which is an endangered species and needs to be in the wild," Balbuena said of how he looked after the bird. "I wished I could pet him, but I didn't want to stress him and cause him to not eat, so I put a blanket over the cage and left him overnight."

Injured Serpent Eagle Flies into Moving Car Credit: swns

The eagle was ready to be released after four days.

"My fiance helped film me releasing the bird with a GoPro, her phone, and a drone," Balbuena said. "When I tossed him, I said, 'You're healed now, fly high and free my friend. God sent you to me, and you could be my genie in a bottle. Please help me become successful!'"

"I felt goosebumps after he left," he added.

Injured Serpent Eagle Flies into Moving Car Credit: swns

Balbuena said the clip of the bird flying into his car has received "so much attention."