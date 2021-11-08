In the video, which has garnered over 600,000 views, the 21-year-old New Zealand-based YouTuber said his cat's age is teetering on "like Dumbledore/Gandalf territory"

YouTuber Builds Elevator for Senior Cat Who Can't Climb Down Stairs: 'Greatest Day Of My Life'

Liam Thompson is one lovable cat dad!

The YouTube sensation, who has over 1.86 million subscribers, built his aging, 20-year-old cat Frodo a sweet ride — an elevator!

In the video, which has garnered over 600,000 views, the 21-year-old New Zealand-based YouTuber said his cat's age is teetering on "like Dumbledore/Gandalf territory" and that the furry feline "hobbles" down the stairs to get to his favorite poolside spot.

Cue Thompson and his creative, problem-solving skills!

Using pieces of plywood, sliding door rails, and an electric hoist, the pet lover — who is also dad to labradoodle Max — constructed a genius DIY cat elevator over a flight of stairs.

After days of sanding, sawing, and measuring, the build proved a success.

As Thompson prepped Frodo for his maiden voyage down his cat lift, he jokingly asked his cat, "Are you ready to go downstairs without moving a muscle? I hope so because it took me four days."

In his video about building the contraption, Frodo safely makes it down the stairs on the elevator's first trip. The YouTuber called the moment "the greatest day of my life."